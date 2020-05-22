All apartments in West Pensacola
Find more places like 4004 EMBERS LANDING.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Pensacola, FL
/
4004 EMBERS LANDING
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:43 PM

4004 EMBERS LANDING

4004 Embers Landing · (850) 473-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Pensacola
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4004 Embers Landing, West Pensacola, FL 32505
The Cottages at Marcus Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely pet-friendly home located in the Cottages at Marcus Lakes HOA. This home features an open living room with a cozy, decorative gas fireplace! It also has an eat-in kitchen with a fridge, oven, and dishwasher. The sun room off the back is perfect for a relaxing afternoon getaway or a great social space. The bedrooms feature wall to wall carpeting, while the bathroom and sun room offer ceramic tile, and the rest of the home has wood look flooring throughout. Washer and dryer provided in home for your convenience! All utilities and lawn maintenance are the responsibility of the tenant. Pet friendly (must be spayed and neutered) home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) House is occupied and will be ready for move in July 10, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 EMBERS LANDING have any available units?
4004 EMBERS LANDING has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4004 EMBERS LANDING have?
Some of 4004 EMBERS LANDING's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 EMBERS LANDING currently offering any rent specials?
4004 EMBERS LANDING isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 EMBERS LANDING pet-friendly?
Yes, 4004 EMBERS LANDING is pet friendly.
Does 4004 EMBERS LANDING offer parking?
Yes, 4004 EMBERS LANDING does offer parking.
Does 4004 EMBERS LANDING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4004 EMBERS LANDING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 EMBERS LANDING have a pool?
No, 4004 EMBERS LANDING does not have a pool.
Does 4004 EMBERS LANDING have accessible units?
No, 4004 EMBERS LANDING does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 EMBERS LANDING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 EMBERS LANDING has units with dishwashers.
Does 4004 EMBERS LANDING have units with air conditioning?
No, 4004 EMBERS LANDING does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4004 EMBERS LANDING?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Pensacola 2 BedroomsWest Pensacola Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Pensacola Apartments with PoolWest Pensacola Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Pensacola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity