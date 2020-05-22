4004 EMBERS LANDING

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Lovely pet-friendly home located in the Cottages at Marcus Lakes HOA. This home features an open living room with a cozy, decorative gas fireplace! It also has an eat-in kitchen with a fridge, oven, and dishwasher. The sun room off the back is perfect for a relaxing afternoon getaway or a great social space. The bedrooms feature wall to wall carpeting, while the bathroom and sun room offer ceramic tile, and the rest of the home has wood look flooring throughout. Washer and dryer provided in home for your convenience! All utilities and lawn maintenance are the responsibility of the tenant. Pet friendly (must be spayed and neutered) home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) House is occupied and will be ready for move in July 10, 2020!