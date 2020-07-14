All apartments in West Pensacola
3116 TWO SISTERS WAY

3116 Two Sisters Way · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL 32505
Villages at Marcus Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home located close to Military bases and shopping in West Pensacola. With just under 2,400 sqft you will have plenty of room for everyone. The first floor features engineered wood flooring throughout with a decorative fireplace in the living room and a half bath off the kitchen. The laundry room is located off the garage and comes with washer and dryer. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and closet pantry opens into the dining area. There is a room that can be used as an office or den off the living room that leads into the privacy fenced backyard. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor with an additional living space. The 2nd story is carpeted with tile in the bathrooms. Master bedroom features a HUGE walk in closet with a his and her side and partial wall to separate as well as an ensuite with double vanity, garden tub/ shower combo. This home has GAS! Pet friendly under 30 lbs. with owner approval. Home is vacant and will be ready for move in July 3, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY have any available units?
3116 TWO SISTERS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Pensacola, FL.
What amenities does 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY have?
Some of 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3116 TWO SISTERS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY offers parking.
Does 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY have a pool?
No, 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY have accessible units?
No, 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 TWO SISTERS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
