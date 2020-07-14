3116 TWO SISTERS WAY

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home located close to Military bases and shopping in West Pensacola. With just under 2,400 sqft you will have plenty of room for everyone. The first floor features engineered wood flooring throughout with a decorative fireplace in the living room and a half bath off the kitchen. The laundry room is located off the garage and comes with washer and dryer. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and closet pantry opens into the dining area. There is a room that can be used as an office or den off the living room that leads into the privacy fenced backyard. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor with an additional living space. The 2nd story is carpeted with tile in the bathrooms. Master bedroom features a HUGE walk in closet with a his and her side and partial wall to separate as well as an ensuite with double vanity, garden tub/ shower combo. This home has GAS! Pet friendly under 30 lbs. with owner approval. Home is vacant and will be ready for move in July 3, 2020.