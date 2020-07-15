Apartment List
/
FL
/
west little river
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

147 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL

Finding an apartment in West Little River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
1 Unit Available
West Little River
8367 Northwest 14th Court
8367 Northwest 14th Court, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
685 sqft
8367 Northwest 14th Court, Miami, FL 33147 - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
West Little River
2161 Northwest 97th Street
2161 Northwest 97th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
764 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of West Little River
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
6 Units Available
Pinewood
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
437 NE 82 ST
437 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS ** Wonderfully newly renovated garden view 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring,

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
8262 NE 1 AV 9
8262 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st and Security! Renovated 1/1! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 315138 1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income! Renovated one bedroom and one bath apartment. Third floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
601 NW 90th St 9
601 NW 90th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Green surrounded townhome in El Portal1/1 - Property Id: 249821 Done with crowded places? Come home to enjoy simple living at this tranquil complex. Semi detached bungalows with green lush areas, very few neighbors and plenty of parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
El Portal
330 NE 86th St
330 Northeast 86th Street, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
DO NOT disturb tenants. Available 8/23/2020.Amazing retreat! Special opportunity to live in El Portal's charming, historical Sherwood Forest! Lush foliage surrounds quiet, winding streets with roaming Peacocks.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
433 NE 82 ST
433 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Wonderfully newly renovated top floor 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring, walk-in

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
El Portal
66 NW 87 St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4448 E 10th Ave
4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277 Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 st
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.LOTS of Impact windows and natural light! Gleaming terrazzo floors,high ceilings,Open floor plan..

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2
7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT! NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
2406 Nw 67th St
2406 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
500 sqft
Updated private 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom detached duplex in Gladeview. Close to I-95 and within walking distance of Metrorail.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
8982 NW 5th Ave
8982 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
HARD TO FIND SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF EL PORTAL!! BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, FULLY REMODELED BATHROOM, NEW WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, AND FRESHLY PAINTED! RELAX IN YOUR NICE BACKYARD!! PETS WELCOME! NICE AND QUIET
Results within 5 miles of West Little River
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
7 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
57 Units Available
Edgewater
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,008
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1146 sqft
Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
Flagami
850 Living Miami
850 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,774
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1071 sqft
850 Living is the brand new urban development you’ve imagined. Nestled in the heart of a tranquil neighborhood in Miami, FL, this newly constructed community is intended for those who desire a newly refined lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,514
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Wynwood
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,093
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,084
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
70 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,608
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
705 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
$
67 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,930
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
City Guide for West Little River, FL

“We could make something beautiful, Something that wouldn’t be a problem, at least not in Miami.” (-U2)

Once a Miami neighborhood, West Little River is now a community melting pot located in the heart of Miami-Dade county. Today, this town retains its urban atmosphere, though it's no longer part of Miami proper. West Little River, Florida retains many other qualities of Miami culture, including an eclectic mix of cultures making up the population and a tropical climate that rivals anywhere else in the United States. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Little River, FL

Finding an apartment in West Little River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

West Little River 1 BedroomsWest Little River 2 BedroomsWest Little River 3 BedroomsWest Little River Apartments with Garages
West Little River Apartments with ParkingWest Little River Apartments with Washer-DryersWest Little River Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Little River Pet Friendly Places
West Little River Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FL
Atlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale