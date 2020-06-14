Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

121 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Lealman, FL

Finding an apartment in West Lealman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4125 Park Street North
4125 Park St N, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite. Self-tour this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8030 47TH AVENUE N
8030 47th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1296 sqft
Beautiful refurbished 2/1 near Tyrone Mall. No HUD/Section 8 accepted. Background check required of all adult occupants. No criminal. No evictions. Minimum 640 credit score required. 1st/last/security required. CATS accepted with restrictions.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5227 65th Way North 97
5227 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
735 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344 Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW? LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #97 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.
Results within 1 mile of West Lealman
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7770 Starkey Rd. 115
7770 Starkey Road, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Bardmoor Pointe Apartments - Property Id: 244626 UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!!! Come home to Seminole Village Apartments in beautiful Seminole, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6830 71st Ave N
6830 71st Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
950 sqft
This apartment within a house is approximately 950 sf. It includes all utilities. Recently painted with screened porch and washer/dryer. Large master bedroom and large shower with indirect lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - CALL AGENT directly @ 813-407-8990 This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6471 66th Ave. N.
6471 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
6471 66th Ave. N. Available 06/15/20 Great ranch in Pinellas Park with large backyard, 2 baths - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on quiet Pinellas Park street available July 1 or after. Large fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 303
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Lealman
1 Unit Available
4700 50th Avenue North
4700 50th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1131 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in St Petersburg features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5345 60TH AVENUE N
5345 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1740 sqft
This Millbrooke Ranch town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen has all your major appliances and plenty of cabinet space with closet pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,540
1743 sqft
Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly painted and stucco'd

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6301 58TH STREET N
6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Beautiful Villa centrally located in the Heart of Pinellas Park. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths ,Tile all over the house with nice bathrooms. Enjoy the beautiful view of the lake with ducks and birds. 1 Small pet welcome.
Results within 5 miles of West Lealman
Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
46 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,256
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Plaza
22 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,335
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
11 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
$
25 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Lealman, FL

Finding an apartment in West Lealman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

