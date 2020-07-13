/
/
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
63 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
Seven Oaks
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Alvarez Acres
1936 CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
1936 Cypress Creek Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1840 sqft
Rent this completely updated renovated 2 bedroom 2 story 1 bathroom Duplex! new paint, new wood/vinyl floors, new carpet upstairs, handyman special, bad credit ok! Great place to park a work tuck, boat, RV , landscaper etc! Hurry up before gone! BAD
Results within 1 mile of Wesley Chapel
1 of 17
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3406 Red Rock Dr
3406 Red Rock Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1508 sqft
GATED IN STAGECOACH VILLAGE COMMUNITY! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. Stagecoach Community offers Pool, Playground, Recreation Building and much more!! GREAT FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES FORMAL LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINING ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Wesley Chapel
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Hunters Green
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
West Meadows
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Tampa Palms
17106 Carrington Park Drive
17106 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd floor - no Patio - Water and trash included in rent Condominium
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
18108 Villa Creek Dr
18108 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
967 sqft
A two bedroom one bath 2 story condo with vaulted ceilings. This property has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom as well as a balcony. The community has a fitness center, club house and a pool. This gated community is built around a large lake.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tampa Palms
5125 Palm Springs Blvd #15108
5125 Palm Springs Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5125 Palm Springs Blvd #15108 Available 08/15/20 Ground Floor condo - 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Oxford Place - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Beautifully upgraded condo with wood flooring in the main living area, tile flooring in kitchen and bath.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
36009 Deer Creek Dr Unit 104
36009 Deer Creek Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1029 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 about This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has ceramic tile floors throughout. Living room and kitchen in center of plan with bedrooms and bathrooms on either side in a split plan. Laundry with washer and dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
City Of Zephyrhills
38342 12TH AVENUE
38342 12th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a front and side entrance. Freshly painted kitchen and family room and new tile put down in the kitchen and family room area as well. Plenty of room for several cars to park.
1 of 5
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6116 9th Street
6116 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex - Two bedroom 1 bath duplex with screened pation and fenced back yard. Close to schools and shopping. (RLNE5756665)
1 of 14
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
1 of 4
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Moores
4825 9th St
4825 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1079 sqft
Cute, 2/2 split plan with w/d connections in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful new flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Glendale Villas
21027 Voyager Blvd # K8
21027 Voyager Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
?
Results within 10 miles of Wesley Chapel
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$921
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
7 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
$
20 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
7 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
873 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
4 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:00pm
2 Units Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, tennis court, gym, business center and clubhouse. One- and two-bedroom with fully equipped kitchens, over-sized closets, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Near University of South Florida, I-275, public transit, shopping and dining.
Similar Pages
Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel 3 BedroomsWesley Chapel Accessible ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments under $1,000Wesley Chapel Apartments under $1,100
Wesley Chapel Apartments with BalconyWesley Chapel Apartments with GarageWesley Chapel Apartments with GymWesley Chapel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWesley Chapel Apartments with ParkingWesley Chapel Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL