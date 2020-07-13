/
apartments with pool
39 Apartments for rent in Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL with pool
7254 Aberdeen Court
7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use.
5530 Ramada Street
5530 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
672 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Furnished Vacation Rental located on the Lynn Canal in Weeki Wachee, FL.
6447 Bass Road
6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Weeki Wachee Gardens
6432 River Run Boulevard
6432 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Large Luxury Condo in River Run Community on the Weeki Wachee River. Fully furnished and equipped. Overlooks Heated Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Clubhouse. Open Great room Design with Vaulted Ceilings and Tiled Floors.
6472 River Run Boulevard
6472 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1363 sqft
Superbly maintained 2 bedroom 2 baths luxury condominium in desirable River Run. Vaulted ceilings 250 sq ft screened lanai overlooks pool, spa and clubhouse. Resort amenities include gym, sauna, lighted tennis and access to private beach and river.
6430 River Run Boulevard
6430 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1363 sqft
A MUST SEE!!! MINT Condition Spaciously designed 2/2 downstairs condo on the serene sought out River Run Community, soon to be a gated community. Enjoy relaxing on the 250 sqft screened lanai overlooking geo-thermal heated pool & spa.
6410 River Run Boulevard
6410 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1573 sqft
Turn Key - Exquisitely remodeled, furnished and equipped condominium in very sought after....River Run. Enjoy Kayak and Canoe Paradise this summer on the Weeki Wachee River. Seasonal Rent including all utilities, except electric
6593 River Run Boulevard
6593 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1725 sqft
What an AWESOME Condo! FOR SALE OR RENT. Tenant pays only Rent/Electric.
Results within 5 miles of Weeki Wachee Gardens
Timber Pines
6394 Lost Tree Ln
6394 Lost Tree Lane, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2406 sqft
Timber Pines furnished rental! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home is available for rent! Featuring a living room, den, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite. Timber pines is a 55+ gated community.
Hernando Beach
3415 Holly Springs Drive
3415 Holly Springs Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1750 sqft
AMAZING WATERFRONT POOL HOME, WITH TOTAL PRIVACY TO THE REAR ON AN OVERSIZED LOT. AVAILABLE AUG 1ST. COMPLETELY PRIVATE POOL AREA. BACKS UP TO THE NATURE PRESERVE IN THE REAR, FOR SOME TRULY BEAUTIFUL SUNSET VIEWS. HOME ON OVER A 1/4 ACRE.
Timber Pines
2420 Hidden Trail Drive
2420 Hidden Trail Drive, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
12 month rental. You will love living in this adorable villa on the golf course. Comes fully furnished. Move in ready, just bring your clothes. Timber Pines has 4 golf courses, multiple swimming pools and hot tubs.
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3661 sqft
Florida Living - Available August 1st.
9467 Northvale Street
9467 Northvale St, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1612 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet.
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.
The Heather
8065 Picketts Court
8065 Picketts Court, North Weeki Wachee, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
790 sqft
1st, last and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Newer flooring throughout. All appliances stay including washer/dryer.
The Heather
9360 Nakoma Way
9360 Nakoma Way, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1163 sqft
1st and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Laundry room inside unit.
Results within 10 miles of Weeki Wachee Gardens
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.
4270 Bramblewood Loop
4270 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1751 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5444 Firethorn Point
5444 Firethorn Point, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3100 sqft
Firethorn Point 5444 - Available July 10th: A must see Located on the Private Cul de Sac with in Silverthorn! 3/2/2 with cooled build out space for Golf cart! Home boast over 3100 ft of living space.
2406 Appian Ave
2406 Appian Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2636 sqft
3/2/2 in the heart of Spring Hill! Features a POOL, Living room, dining room, family room, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances.
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1664 sqft
****Just Reduced***Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.
