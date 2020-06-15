9572 Cobblebrook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Pensacola - Hampton Lake - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - fully furnished - This town home is in a great location in west Pensacola off Dog Track Road in the Hampton Lake development. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is completely furnished. Kitchen has appliances of stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and includes dinner ware, cook ware, utensils, etc. The bathroom has separate room which contains tub/shower combo, separate toilet alcove and the washer/dryer closet. Master bedroom contains queen sized bed, dresser and armoire . The additional bedroom includes twin sized bed and small desk. The living area has back door access to the patio, back yard and the storage room. Enjoy your afternoon relaxing on the patio which is private and covered. The location is convenient to Pensacola NAS, Corry Station, local schools, shopping and much more.



School zones - Pleasant Grove Elementary, Bailey Middle School and Escambia High School



no pets allowed



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** An additional charge of $20 per month will be due with monthly rent payments to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5098467)