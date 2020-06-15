All apartments in Warrington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9572 Cobblebrook Drive

9572 Cobblebrook Drive · (850) 934-2588
Location

9572 Cobblebrook Drive, Warrington, FL 32506
Hampton Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9572 Cobblebrook Drive · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Pensacola - Hampton Lake - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - fully furnished - This town home is in a great location in west Pensacola off Dog Track Road in the Hampton Lake development. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is completely furnished. Kitchen has appliances of stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and includes dinner ware, cook ware, utensils, etc. The bathroom has separate room which contains tub/shower combo, separate toilet alcove and the washer/dryer closet. Master bedroom contains queen sized bed, dresser and armoire . The additional bedroom includes twin sized bed and small desk. The living area has back door access to the patio, back yard and the storage room. Enjoy your afternoon relaxing on the patio which is private and covered. The location is convenient to Pensacola NAS, Corry Station, local schools, shopping and much more.

School zones - Pleasant Grove Elementary, Bailey Middle School and Escambia High School

no pets allowed

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** An additional charge of $20 per month will be due with monthly rent payments to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

