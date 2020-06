Amenities

HOME WITH VIEWS OF BAYOU! THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS. THE KITCHEN HAS CENTER ISLAND WITH SINK AND BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. GREAT FOR THE FAMILY THAT LIKES TO ENTERTAIN. STEP DOWN INTO THE DINING AREA THAT OVERLOOKS THE GREAT ROOM. THE GREAT ROOM HAS A RAISED HEARTH, AND WALL OF RIVER ROCK WITH FIREPLACE. MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH IS COMPLETELY TILED WITH SEPARATE SHOWER, JETTED BATH TUB AND LINEN CLOSET. OPEN DECK IS RIGHT OUT YOUR DOOR. DOCK IS LOCATED TO THE SIDE OF HOME. PUT IN YOUR KAYAK OR CANOE AND EXPLORE THE BAYOU. THIS HOME IS CLOSE TO NAS, SHOPPING AND BEACHES. THE PLEASANT GROVE SCHOOL IS IN WALKING DISTANCE. Available 07/15/2020.