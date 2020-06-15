908 Polk Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Charming 4/1 home in Pensacola - Come take a look as this charming home in Pensacola, Florida. Located just 4 miles from NAS Pensacola and 5 miles from downtown Pensacola, this home is perfect for military families. This beautiful home will feature new vinyl floors throughout, new roof, granite countertops, new appliances, new bathroom, and fresh paint throughout. Property also has large shed and workshop.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE4635513)