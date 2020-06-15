All apartments in Warrington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

908 Polk Avenue

908 Polk Avenue · (813) 321-0166
Location

908 Polk Avenue, Warrington, FL 32507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 908 Polk Avenue · Avail. now

$895

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1109 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Charming 4/1 home in Pensacola - Come take a look as this charming home in Pensacola, Florida. Located just 4 miles from NAS Pensacola and 5 miles from downtown Pensacola, this home is perfect for military families. This beautiful home will feature new vinyl floors throughout, new roof, granite countertops, new appliances, new bathroom, and fresh paint throughout. Property also has large shed and workshop.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4635513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

