in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Almost new home! Only minutes from downtown Pensacola & close to bases. Three marinas & a public boat ramp nearby. Living room with cathedral ceiling & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops. Inside laundry with washer & dryer -- "as is" - no warranty. Entire upstairs is master suite with boxed ceiling, ceiling fan & walk-in closet. Guest bedrooms & full bath downstairs. House can be rented partially furnished. Privacy fenced backyard with yard building & open patio. No pets. No smokers.