All apartments in Warrington
Find more places like 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warrington, FL
/
2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:14 AM

2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE

2405 San Juan Grande · (850) 723-7356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Warrington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2405 San Juan Grande, Warrington, FL 32507
Bayou Grande Villa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Freshly painted with new carpets throughout. This 3BR/2BA mobile home one block from the water. Nice kitchen with breakfast bar, and eat in kitchen. Refrigerator has ice and water in the door, electric stove with built in microwave and dishwasher. Sliding glass doors lead to the front wooden deck. Large family room, split floor plan. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Indoor laundry room, central heat and air, all electric. Chain link fenced yard. This water front community has a boat launch, fishing pier, and community swimming pool. No pets or smoker's please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE have any available units?
2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE have?
Some of 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE currently offering any rent specials?
2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE pet-friendly?
No, 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warrington.
Does 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE offer parking?
No, 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE does not offer parking.
Does 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE have a pool?
Yes, 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE has a pool.
Does 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE have accessible units?
No, 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Warrington 1 BedroomsWarrington 2 Bedrooms
Warrington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWarrington 3 Bedrooms
Warrington Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity