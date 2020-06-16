20 Tranquility Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool

Tranquility by the Bay is now available! The home features fabulous full length balconies off living room and Master Suite to view the bay sunsets and feel the tranquil Bay breeze. Community is steps from the Bay and minutes from Beaches and the Gulf. Intimate community in the heart of Santa Rosa Beach. Tranquility by the Bay is a pool community of only 15 homes. Nearby is a public park with boat launch, basketball courts, great kayaking and paddle boarding. Home has beautiful flooring throughout and granite countertops, upgraded appliances, and fixtures. Plenty of storage with a storage room off of the back deck. Tenant to verify all dimensions. Hurry, this won't last long!