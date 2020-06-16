All apartments in Walton County
20 Tranquility Court
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:16 AM

20 Tranquility Court

20 Tranquility Court · (850) 865-9070
Location

20 Tranquility Court, Walton County, FL 32459

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1830 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Tranquility by the Bay is now available! The home features fabulous full length balconies off living room and Master Suite to view the bay sunsets and feel the tranquil Bay breeze. Community is steps from the Bay and minutes from Beaches and the Gulf. Intimate community in the heart of Santa Rosa Beach. Tranquility by the Bay is a pool community of only 15 homes. Nearby is a public park with boat launch, basketball courts, great kayaking and paddle boarding. Home has beautiful flooring throughout and granite countertops, upgraded appliances, and fixtures. Plenty of storage with a storage room off of the back deck. Tenant to verify all dimensions. Hurry, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Tranquility Court have any available units?
20 Tranquility Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Tranquility Court have?
Some of 20 Tranquility Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Tranquility Court currently offering any rent specials?
20 Tranquility Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Tranquility Court pet-friendly?
No, 20 Tranquility Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 20 Tranquility Court offer parking?
No, 20 Tranquility Court does not offer parking.
Does 20 Tranquility Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Tranquility Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Tranquility Court have a pool?
Yes, 20 Tranquility Court has a pool.
Does 20 Tranquility Court have accessible units?
No, 20 Tranquility Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Tranquility Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Tranquility Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Tranquility Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Tranquility Court does not have units with air conditioning.
