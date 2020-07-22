Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wabasso Beach, FL

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1175 Winding Oaks Circle
1175 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1BR Tennis Villa that is perfectly between the Tennis facility and access to the Beach Club. The Oversized screened porch allows you to enjoy outdoors inside. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
Results within 5 miles of Wabasso Beach

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5060 Harmony Circle
5060 Harmony Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Vacation Retreat. Light bright breezy top floor condo overlooking resort style pool and spa. Updated kitchen, neutral, "Island Décor" Plantation Shutters. Lake and Golf view. Turnkey. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
400 Beach Road
400 Beach Road, Indian River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Cottage Style 1/1 with Terrific Ocean View!! Walk-in Closet, Kitchenette, Washer/Dryer. Private Beach Access, Heated pool. ON-SITE manager. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 10 miles of Wabasso Beach

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
64 Woodland Dr 204
64 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
630 sqft
Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 Apartment in Vista Royale Over 55+ community - Property Id: 314895 Fully furnished apartment in Vista Royale. Water, Basic cable and Garbage removal included. Vista Royale has 4 clubhouses with pools and amenities.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Spring Lake Ct 204
110 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Vista Royale 55+ cozy condo for rent - Property Id: 301582 55+community 1BR-1BA with lanai. Very clean, cozy, fully furnished available imidietly. Annual rental $950/month. seasonal rental ( Dec-Mar) $1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2800 Indian River Blvd H2
2800 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
55+ DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR CONDO - DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR CONDO. OPPOSITE POOL & CLUBHOUSE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS. MINUTES TO OCEAN. NEW BAMBOO FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
28 Vista Gardens Trail unit 204
28 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
Active adult community! - Second floor unit with beautiful view of Preserve. This community offers many amenities. Unit comes fully furnished, but negotiable if not needed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5637668)

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
66 Woodland Drive
66 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON LEASE IN SUMMER & FALL 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Great 1st floor condo in Vista Royale, a 55+ community.

1 of 28

Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Vista Gardens Trail
19 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 and a half bath condo conveniently located on the first floor and right next to all the community amenities. Experience resort style living in this amazing 55+ community.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Wabasso Beach, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Wabasso Beach offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Wabasso Beach, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

