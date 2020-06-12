/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
227 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vineyards, FL
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
74 Erin WAY
74 Erin Way, Vineyards, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1905 sqft
Immaculate home in the Award Winning Vineyards subdivision of Erin Lake. Large screened lanai with pool. This home also features a formal dining area and formal living area. 3 bedrooms / 3 bathrooms including pool bath.
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
85 Silver Oaks CIR
85 Silver Oaks Circle, Vineyards, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1574 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor condo in Silver Oaks of The Vineyards which has been completely updated with a very contemporary flair. Experience spectacular sunsets from this bright sunny residence with western exposure and an endless double fairway view.
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
5876 JAMESON DR
5876 Jameson Drive, Vineyards, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
2000 sqft
Very nice Single Family pool home with spa, located in the quaint community of Erin Lake in the Vineyards, sit on your lanai and enjoy the beautiful lake view and pool and spa. Very large lanai with gas grill for entertaining. Wi fi ready.
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
306 Monterey DR
306 Monterey Drive, Vineyards, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2420 sqft
Live in the Vineyards! Private home in Valley Oaks. Recently updated with clean, modern furnishings. Split floor plan with large screened lanai. Spacious master suite with king bed. Master bath features a separate tub and shower.
Results within 1 mile of Vineyards
1 Unit Available
12902 Brynwood Preserve Ln
12902 Brynwood Preserve Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
Bright 3 Bedroom, Den, 3 Baths, 2 car garage - Property Id: 293043 Shows like new located closed to beaches, downtown, and many amenities. 2 Car garage, large lanai with heated pool and spa with southern exposure. Water view.
1 Unit Available
3974 Corinne Court
3974 Corinne Court, Collier County, FL
LUXURY POOL HOME***WILSHIRE LAKES***4 BED/3 BATH***UNFURNISHED***AVAILABLE JUNE 1st***ANNUAL - Pristine luxury home with lots of upgrades and no detail left untouched is ready for you to enjoy! Stunning kitchen with stainless steel, granite
1 Unit Available
6262 Standing Oaks Ln
6262 Standing Oaks Ln, Collier County, FL
***DISCOUNTED MOVE IN FUNDS SPECIAL AVAILABLE*** ANNUAL ***ESTATES MANSION*** OAKES ESTATES*** PET FRIENDLY*** 4+DEN/6.0***TOTAL PRIVACY*** - 3D VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH HERE - https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1205 Reserve WAY
1205 Reserve Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
Rare find 3/2 first floor unit is available for annual lease. Freshly painted and cleaned. All tiled, ready to move in.
1 Unit Available
1425 Mariposa CIR
1425 Mariposa Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Water, trash pick up, basic cable and internet is included in the rent price. Available now, 2 floor unit end unit, 2 car garage, 3 bedroom 2.5bath, dining, living, eat in kitchen area, nice preserve view. Gated community.
Island Walk
1 Unit Available
5823 Cove CIR
5823 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Just Listed Excellently Located Clean 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Naples, Florida. Freshly cleaned and ready for new residents. Located in an excellent school district and in a quiet community this one will not last.
Island Walk
1 Unit Available
5685 Cove CIR
5685 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1611 sqft
Very Desirable Location and Community Built SOLID by Divosta Homes -.- This Townhouse has Lots of cabinet space in Kitchen -.- Plenty of Custom Closet space in Bedrooms (Master & Guest Bedroom have Walk in Closets) -.
Island Walk
1 Unit Available
5649 Cove CIR
5649 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1611 sqft
Very Desirable Location and Community Built SOLID by Divosta Homes -.- This Townhouse has Lots of cabinet space in Kitchen -.- Plenty of Custom Closet space in Bedrooms (Master & Guest Bedroom have Walk in Closets) -.
1 Unit Available
1674 Serrano CIR
1674 Serrano Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2078 sqft
Gorgeous one-story home with over 2,000 square feet of well-planned living area. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den, and a two car garage.
Island Walk
1 Unit Available
5601 Cove CIR
5601 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2083 sqft
DESIRABLE Location, TURNKEY Furnished 3/2.5 Townhouse. Cable TV, Internet, Water and Electric is Only Included for Season Leases. Built Solid by Divosta Homes. MOST Desirable Location in The Cove (QUIET).
1 Unit Available
1160 Reserve WAY
1160 Reserve Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
FIRST FLOOR 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO AT THE RESERVE OF NAPLES. UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. THIS CONDO HAS ALL NEW 24X24 INCH TILE EVERYWHERE AND EVERYTHING HAS BEEN PAINTED.
1 Unit Available
1360 Mariposa CIR
1360 Mariposa Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1985 sqft
All the upgrades! Granite Kitchen counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Open Design Kitchen with Breakfast Area.
1 Unit Available
3720 Fieldstone BLVD
3720 Fieldstone Boulevard, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1374 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY in amazing location! Very well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo on the FIRST FLOOR. Wood & Tile flooring throughout and Huge Master Bedroom w/ Reclaimed Wood Wall.
1 Unit Available
941 Hampton CIR
941 Hampton Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1580 sqft
This home is finally ready to be yours, friendly community of Stratford Place has a community pool and the location couldn't be better! GREAT SCHOOLS SUCH AS OSCEOLA ELEMENTARY, PINE RIDGE MIDDLE AND BARRON HIGH SCHOOL.
1 Unit Available
6530 Bottlebrush LN
6530 Bottlebrush Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1925 sqft
This charming cottage is available for monthly or weekly rentals in 2020! With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, this home is the perfect family get-away, offering abundant privacy, yet minutes to shopping, dining, golf courses and beaches.
1 Unit Available
6560 SANDALWOOD LN
6560 Sandalwood Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
2100 sqft
LIVINGSTON WOODS RENTAL. PETS OK. POOL AND PRIVATE TENNIS COURT IN ONE OF THE BEST AREAS. Total living area 3,099 sq ft. Property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, family room, formal living and dining. 18" tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Vineyards
21 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.
45 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Vineyards
47 Units Available
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1486 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Bermuda Island in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
