Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate home in the Award Winning Vineyards subdivision of Erin Lake. Large screened lanai with pool. This home also features a formal dining area and formal living area. 3 bedrooms / 3 bathrooms including pool bath. Beautiful recently updated kitchen and laundry room. Master bedroom has doors that open to lanai, his and her closets, and plenty of room. The master bath features separate tub and shower!! Split bedrooms....2 car attached garage. This home is on a corner lot and features lots of shade and very private. King bed in master, Queen in guest and two twin beds in other guest bedroom.