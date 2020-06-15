65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

**2 BED/2 BATH**LOVELY NORTH NAPLES CONDO**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY** - 3D VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KPkxUpSb6Vp&brand=0



This lovely first floor 2 bed/2 baths, 1 car garage condo is located in North Naples, Vineyards community. Newly painted, tile flooring throughout, brand new washer & dryer complete this move-in ready condo. This comfortable condo is tucked away in the gated community of Silver Oaks. Relax on your screened-in lanai and enjoy Mother Natures majestic view of Lake Vista.



No Pets Allowed



