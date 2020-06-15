All apartments in Vineyards
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103

65 Silver Oaks Cir · (239) 450-3971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Silver Oaks Cir, Vineyards, FL 34119
Vineyards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
**2 BED/2 BATH**LOVELY NORTH NAPLES CONDO**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY** - 3D VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KPkxUpSb6Vp&brand=0

This lovely first floor 2 bed/2 baths, 1 car garage condo is located in North Naples, Vineyards community. Newly painted, tile flooring throughout, brand new washer & dryer complete this move-in ready condo. This comfortable condo is tucked away in the gated community of Silver Oaks. Relax on your screened-in lanai and enjoy Mother Natures majestic view of Lake Vista.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 have any available units?
65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 have?
Some of 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 currently offering any rent specials?
65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 pet-friendly?
No, 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vineyards.
Does 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 offer parking?
Yes, 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 does offer parking.
Does 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 have a pool?
Yes, 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 has a pool.
Does 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 have accessible units?
No, 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Silver Oaks Circle 11103 does not have units with air conditioning.
