Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:49 PM

6015 Chardonnay LN

6015 Chardonnay Lane · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6015 Chardonnay Lane, Vineyards, FL 34119
Vineyards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
This condo is also being offered for sale at only $265,000!! Two bedroom squeaky clean split floor plan condo in The Vineyards. Two lanais, both front and back with spectacular views of the 15th Fairway. Large eat in kitchen and close to the elevator. Do not let this one in the award winning community of The Vineyards get away. Vineyards is a lush community with walking and biking trails, with park, hospital and shopping all within the outskirts of the development. King size bed in master bedroom / two twins in guest bedroom. Flat screen TV's in master bedroom, guest bedroom and family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Chardonnay LN have any available units?
6015 Chardonnay LN has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6015 Chardonnay LN have?
Some of 6015 Chardonnay LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Chardonnay LN currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Chardonnay LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Chardonnay LN pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Chardonnay LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vineyards.
Does 6015 Chardonnay LN offer parking?
No, 6015 Chardonnay LN does not offer parking.
Does 6015 Chardonnay LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Chardonnay LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Chardonnay LN have a pool?
No, 6015 Chardonnay LN does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Chardonnay LN have accessible units?
No, 6015 Chardonnay LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Chardonnay LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Chardonnay LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Chardonnay LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Chardonnay LN does not have units with air conditioning.
