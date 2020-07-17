All apartments in Vineyards
6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203

6015 Chardonnay Lane · (239) 353-2879
Location

6015 Chardonnay Lane, Vineyards, FL 34119
Vineyards

Price and availability

Amenities

Vineyards ( 2 Bed / 2 Bath / Golf Course Views ) Monthly Rate: $ 4,200 - This condo is also being offered for sale at only $265,000!! Two bedroom squeaky clean split floor plan condo in The Vineyards. Two lanais, both front and back with spectacular views of the 15th Fairway. Large eat in kitchen and close to the elevator. Do not let this one in the award winning community of The Vineyards get away. Vineyards is a lush community with walking and biking trails, with park, hospital and shopping all within the outskirts of the development. King size bed in master bedroom / two twins in guest bedroom. Flat screen TV's in master bedroom, guest bedroom and family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 have any available units?
6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vineyards, FL.
What amenities does 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 have?
Some of 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203's amenities include pool, elevator, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vineyards.
Does 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 offer parking?
No, 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 does not offer parking.
Does 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 have a pool?
Yes, 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 has a pool.
Does 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 have accessible units?
No, 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Chardonnay Lane # 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
