/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
118 Apartments for rent in Villas, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
11 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4
1706 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1300 sqft
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 Available 08/01/20 Parkwoods **Coming Soon** - IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! Looks Brand New! Reconditioned 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Parkwoods. Located in South Fort Myers at College and Summerlin Rd.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5624 Malt Drive, 4
5624 Malt Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1300 sqft
Parkwoods - Upgraded kitchen, countertops, flooring and more in this 1300 square foot two bedroom, two bath townhome! The secluded location on Malt Drive off Park Meadows Drive makes you feel like you are living in a park.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
134 Pinebrook DR
134 Pinebrook Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Rent includes Water, Sewer, Fiberoptic Cable, Internet. Pest Control and Trash.LOCATION! Location near Bell Tower shops with shopping, theater, grocery stores, and beaches.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3265 Maple Leaf CIR
3265 Maple Leaf Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath with brand new laminate flooring, brand new paint, ceiling fans, stackable washer and dryer and single carport and storage unit in Provincetown.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3320 New South Province BLVD
3320 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This beautifully renovated condo can be yours to rent now. Conveniently located in the Gated community Provincetown. Close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7115 Lakeridge Ct Unit 110
7115 Lakeridge Court, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1238 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo - Hidden Gem of a community in the heart of much desired South Fort Myers. Coveted first floor updated unit with a beautifully remodeled kitchen that would rival one in the best of homes.
Results within 1 mile of Villas
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
17 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP
7851 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fabulous Community in one of the best locations in South Ft. Myers. This beautiful townhouse with master bedroom on the first floor is ready for you. Big walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8160 Summerlin Village CIR
8160 Summerlin Village Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Lovely 2nd Floor 2BR/2BA condo with new carpet fresh paint and new carpeting. Cathedral ceilings in living room and dining area. Screened in lanai has a wonderful garden view. Heated pool and assigned covered parking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
14664 Summer Rose WAY
14664 Summer Rose Way, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,942sq.ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5305 Summerlin Rd. #503
5305 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MYSTIC GARDENS 1 BED/1BATH, FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! - Gated community Mystic Gardens. Cozy one bedroom one bath with private screened in balcony.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Bend
5241 Cedarbend DR
5241 Cedarbend Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6461 Aragon WAY
6461 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wood flooring throughout the home with tile in wet areas. Stainless steel appliances. In home, Washer and Dryer included. Private screened lanai has additional storage area. Large resort pool is situated on a large lake.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5311 Summerlin Rd
5311 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Nice 2 bed & 2 bath Corner unit on the first floor in the quiet community of Mystic Gardens. Tile in living areas & laminated wood in bedrooms, large screened lanai with storage. Washer & Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5321 Summerlin Rd. #2107
5321 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1018 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! If your approved before July 31st, 2020 - FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! If your approved before July 31st, 2020 and move in Before August 31st, 2020
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Reflection Lakes - 3/2.5 FURNISHED TOWNHOME AT REFLECTION LAKES! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has spacious rooms, 12-foot ceilings and is fully furnished. A first floor master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6400 Aragon WAY
6400 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Gardens a great community located in South Fort Myers... This well Maintained 2 bedrooms 2 baths first floor unit, tile floors in the dining and living room area and carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Villas
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
57 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
42 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Similar Pages
Villas 1 BedroomsVillas 2 BedroomsVillas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVillas 3 BedroomsVillas Apartments with Balcony
Villas Apartments with GarageVillas Apartments with GymVillas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVillas Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL