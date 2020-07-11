45 Apartments for rent in Villano Beach, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 Unit Available
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3005 sqft
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks.
1 Unit Available
315 S OCEAN GRANDE DR
315 South Ocean Grand Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2036 sqft
EXPANSIVE VIEWS FROM THIS TOP FLOOR PENTHOUSE, THREE BEDROOM, THREE BATH CONDO. DIRECT ELEVATOR ACCESS. GARAGE WITHIN STEPS OF ENTRANCE.
$
5 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1356 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
6 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
1 Unit Available
253 Cody St
253 Cody Street, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1698 sqft
2020 Saint Augustine House 4b/2b - Property Id: 284532 Great Location. Beautiful Community. Brand New House! Be the FIRST family in this brand NEW 4 bedroom 2 bath at private CUL DE SAC with side LAKE VIEW.
1 Unit Available
17205 Harbour Vista Circle
17205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
Partially Furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bed/2 Bath Granada Floor Plan Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Formal Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Right Off The Kitchen.
Contact for Availability
415 S Villa San Marco Dr
415 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1087 Sq Ft,3rd Floor,Open/Split Floor Plan,Lots Of Light,All Appliances,W/D,Private Screen Balcony Among The Tree Tops. Pool,Fitness,Gated,Close To Everything! Save $60 = Free Water!
1 Unit Available
1831 Vista Cove
1831 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1459 sqft
Second Floor Unit With Nice Screened In Patio. 3 Br/2ba Split Floor Plan. The Community Has A Clubhouse,Pool & On-site Rv Boat Storage. Great Location Close To Everything. Sorry,No Pets Considered.
1 Unit Available
11 3Rd St
11 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To 11 3rd Street! Location Location Location!!! This Home Is Fully Furnished,All Appliances Plus W/D Included. Featuring 2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,& A Private Fenced In Backyard With Paved Patio.
1 Unit Available
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.
1 Unit Available
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
1 Unit Available
1001 Bella Vista Blvd 105
1001 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
978 sqft
Las Palmas Condo With Attached Garage! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo With Open Living Space On 2nd Floor. Great Opportunity To Live In This Beautiful Gated Community Situated On The Instracoastal With Pool,Tennis,Clubhouse & Tennis Courts.
1 Unit Available
4000 Grande Vista Blvd
4000 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1102 sqft
Modern And Comfortably Furnished Town Home. Light Wood Plank Flooring And Modern Conveniences Include Flat Screen Tvs,Electric Fireplace,Modern Decor Make This Feel Like Home.
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.
1 Unit Available
Old City
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.
1 Unit Available
Lighthouse Park
26 Ponce De Leon
26 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
Anastasia Island 2br/1ba Apartment That Won't Last Long. The Apartment Has A Private Entrance Off Of Magnolia Dr. It Is Nestled In Quaint Neighborhood By The Lighthouse Park. Amazing Landscaped Backyard For Privacy And Has A Large Patio.
1 Unit Available
2635 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD
2635 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2808 sqft
This fully furnished stunning oceanfront vacation home is the epitome of luxury living. Located close to Ponte Vedra Beach & 11 miles from Historic St. Augustine.
1 Unit Available
560 Florida Club Blvd
560 Florida Club Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1181 sqft
2 Bedroom,2 Bath,3rd Floor Florida Club Condo This Located On The Royal St Augustine Golf Course. Split Floor Plan Offers 2 Master Suites.
1 Unit Available
650 W Pope Rd 236
650 West Pope Road, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
756 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated beach condo. - Property Id: 307516 This gorgeous condo is right up the street from the Saint Augustine Beach fishing pier. New modern renovations make it one of the nicest in the neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
817 Golden Lake Loop
817 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
Well Maintained 2BR/2BA St. Augustine Luxury Condo w/ Garage - AVAILABLE NOW. This beautiful 2BR/2BA conveniently located St.
1 Unit Available
120 King Arthur Ct
120 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
3010 sqft
Spacious house, convenient location, great school - Property Id: 314061 Available immediately. Priced low to rent out fast. New vinyl floor on the second floor. VERY LARGE HOME (3010sqft) with lots of room to roam.
1 Unit Available
300 VIA CASTILLA
300 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1278 sqft
Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. New laminate floors throughout. No Carpet.
1 Unit Available
569 CABERNET PL
569 Cabernet Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1599 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Tuscany Village community in St Augustine,FL!This unit boasts approximately 1,600 sqft. of living space.
1 Unit Available
9 E Street
9 E Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Prime Location Rental,60 Steps From The Sand. This Unit Boasts A Fully Fenced Backyard,2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms. Very Spacious Rental Unit With A Great Layout. Pets Possible!
