59 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach is somewhat unique among Florida beach towns because it “grew up” before the tourists arrived. It was a railroad town, and it had citrus groves, and the two became partners to get the fruit to market. This little village on the Treasure Coast is a gem, and offers a glimpse of an era before the “bling.”
Not that Vero Beach can’t hold its own with the upscale appeal of modern Florida: Nestled between the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway, it has its share of mansions and shiny yachts. But, it’s also welcoming, laid-back and pretty, and its beaches are perfect for long walks as well as working on that tan. Riverside Park has a waterside trail with a perfect vantage point for watching the yachts glide by. For decades this was the home of the Dodgers training camp. No longer, but Holman Stadium doesn’t sit idle. Now a multi-sport training village, Vero Beach plays host to teams as varied as football clubs and cycling teams who utilize the facilities for practice as well as competition. Baseball is still played – a lot! See more
Finding an apartment in Vero Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.