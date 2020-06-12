Apartment List
59 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL

1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.

1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered

1 Unit Available
4901 Bethel Creek Drive
4901 Bethel Creek Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA. Walk to the beach and The Village Market. Totally renovated bright and spacious townhouse. One car garage, large outdoor private living area in very quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Come and live the good life in Vero Beach.

1 Unit Available
4400 Highway A1A
4400 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oceanfront views with pool. Available now for off season for $2500/mnth. Available for Booking 2021 Season! Top Floor with Beautiful views from the double balcony. Impact glass doors & windows, W & D in unit, Updated kitchen.

1 Unit Available
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.

1 Unit Available
928 Jasmine Lane
928 Jasmine Ln, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Beginning Mid April for off season furnished rental. One Block from the Ocean, Completely Renovated throughout, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Pet Friendly. Available for Season 2021

1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,

1 Unit Available
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.

1 Unit Available
429 18th Street
429 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable 2BD/2BA corner unit in gated village within one and a half miles to the beach with restaurants and shops close by. New concrete block construction.

1 Unit Available
427 18th Street
427 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Location, Location, Location! Gated enclave of villas & town homes one and a half miles to beautiful beach.

1 Unit Available
618 Live Oak Road
618 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2744 sqft
Central Beach Unfurnished Annual Pet Freindly, rental 2,744 Sq.

1 Unit Available
1700 Ocean Drive
1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1435 sqft
Direct Ocean Front Condo with Fantastic Views on Vero's Best/Widest Beach.

1 Unit Available
3735 Eagle Drive
3735 Eagle Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
APRIL/MAY 2020 or SEPT-DEC 2020. FULLY FURNISHED Pool Home East of A-1-A; 1 block to Boardwalk. Vintage 1950's Florida home w/ tile & terrazzo floors.

1 Unit Available
15 Royal Palm Pointe
15 Royal Palm Place, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED APARTMENT WITH LARGE DECK (APPROX 1250 SQ FT of living space)OVERLOOKING THE RIVER. SMALL PET CONSIDERED. THERE IS A LARGE FLAT-SCREEN TV & ELEVATOR. FABULOUS VIEWS OF THE RIVER, SUNRISES & SUNSETS.

1 Unit Available
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.

1 Unit Available
466 Date Palm Road
466 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2 bed/2 bath Central Beach Rental Home. Great home for the season or the year. Pet fee non refundable. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 Unit Available
119 Cache Cay Drive
119 Cache Cay Drive, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Bring your boat!! Available for off-season thru December'2020, a 3 mo minimum per HOA! Spacious home with pool, dock, and boat lift! Double split floor plan with lots of room for the family. Pets ok case by case approval required by owner.

1 Unit Available
1032 Poitras Drive
1032 Poitras Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy the serene backyard while sitting in the hot tub. This 3/2 home is relaxing home and just a walk away from the beach. $250 pet deposit per pet. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 1 mile of Vero Beach

1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

1 Unit Available
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.

1 Unit Available
1350 White Heron Lane
1350 White Heron Lane, South Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3250 sqft
Seasonal Rental -4/3 HOME AVAILABLE NEAR OCEAN - BEAUTIFUL 4/3 FURNISHED POOL HOME JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN IN GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF A1A, FABULOUS POOL, FENCED YARD, UPDATED. LARGE WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE. AVAILABLE SEASONALLY AT $7,500.

1 Unit Available
1631 4th Ct
1631 4th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Available April 1st - 2/1 in Vero - Wonderful cottage style home in Rock Ridge. Two bedroom one bath with living room and large Florida room. Separate laundry room. Back Patio and storage shed. Lawn care included! Pets considered. (RLNE5580006)
City Guide for Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach is somewhat unique among Florida beach towns because it “grew up” before the tourists arrived.  It was a railroad town, and it had citrus groves, and the two became partners to get the fruit to market.  This little village on the Treasure Coast is a gem, and offers a glimpse of an era before the “bling.”

Not that Vero Beach can’t hold its own with the upscale appeal of modern Florida:  Nestled between the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway, it has its share of mansions and shiny yachts.  But, it’s also welcoming, laid-back and  pretty, and its beaches are perfect for long walks as well as working on that tan. Riverside Park has a waterside trail with a perfect vantage point for watching the yachts glide by. For decades this was the home of the Dodgers training camp. No longer, but Holman Stadium doesn’t sit idle.  Now a multi-sport training village, Vero Beach plays host to teams as varied as football clubs and cycling teams who utilize the facilities for practice as well as competition.  Baseball is still played – a lot! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vero Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Vero Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

