apartments with pool
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 PM
135 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach South, FL with pool
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1135 3rd avenue unit #103
1135 3rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
First floor 2/2 in gated community - Cute first floor condo in gated community with heated pool. Great location, centrally located and close to beaches. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4624086)
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
2424 57th Circle
2424 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Perfect location for your next vacation. Within walking distance to shopping mall and restaurants. Easy drive to pristine beaches and charming Downtown Vero Beach.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
415 E Waverly Place
415 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully furnished or optional unfurnished, spacious Town home villa in desirable Waverly Place. Attached private courtyard patio and garden makes added outside living space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
306 Provence Place
306 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful FURNISHED annual rental in the gated community of Provence Bay. End unit with 3 beds 2.5 baths, large kitchen with island. Upstairs features a loft area. Cable tv and internet included in rent. Community Pool.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
259 Provence Place
259 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! PROVENCE BAY - 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS- TOWNHOUSE WITH GATED COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY POOL, UNFURNISHED, ANNAUL RENTAL ONLY!!! WILL NOT LAST!!!
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
95 Th Avenue
95 7th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 sqft
Palmetto golf club apartments is a "beautiful tropical paradise," convenient to the bus line, shopping, golf and restaurants. The apartments have central air, free hot water and laundry facilities on each floor.
1 of 23
Last updated April 15 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
1624 Willows Square
1624 Willows Sq, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Willows brand new home never lived in! Palmetto floor plan 1945 sf under air lakefront home with community pool. Open floor plan, light and bright 2Br, 2 Ba, den, 2CG, tiled living area, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
504 10th Court
504 10th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MONTHLY RENTAL!!! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA home w/ den/office offers great spaces for entertaining, has screened in pool w/ fenced in backyard. 2 car garage plus plenty of additional parking.
1 of 28
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
19 Vista Gardens Trail
19 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 and a half bath condo conveniently located on the first floor and right next to all the community amenities. Experience resort style living in this amazing 55+ community.
1 of 27
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
1430 10th Manor
1430 10th Manor, Vero Beach South, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath lake home in desirable Waterford Lakes. Tree-lined neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Large screened in patio offers panoramic views. Large master suite and multiple living areas.
Results within 1 mile of Vero Beach South
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
923 22nd Place Apt # 201
923 22nd Place, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - 1/1 Condo in Shadowlawn, unfurnished, annual rental, available now. Perfect central location near Miracle Mile, Vero Downtown.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
64 Woodland Dr 204
64 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
630 sqft
Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 Apartment in Vista Royale Over 55+ community - Property Id: 314895 Fully furnished apartment in Vista Royale. Water, Basic cable and Garbage removal included. Vista Royale has 4 clubhouses with pools and amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2627 12th Square SW
2627 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3120 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home - NOW AVAILABLE! Majestic Oaks: Wonderfully maintained gated community with Pool and Recreation Area. This delightful 4 bedroom 3 bath home features multiple living areas, large Island Kitchen & large screened back porch.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
2573 Stockbridge
2573 Stockbridge Sq SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
BRADFORD PLACE- SOUTH VERO GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE ONE STORY TOWN HOME. LAKE AND PRESERVE VIEW WITH SCREENED PORCH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. **DOGS WELCOME WITH FEES AND RESTRICTIONS**
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
900 White Tail Avenue SW
900 White Tail Ave SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely furnished home on a lake in an upscale small community. Professionally furnished with elegant ambiance. Pool with spa overlooking lake. Outdoor summer kitchen with large grill.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1845 Robalo Drive
1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Booked 2020 Jan-March, Available for Annual April on. First Floor, Newly updated Condo w/ Waterfront Canal & Floating Dock w/ usage up to a 25' Boat. Fully Furnished w 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. 3 Month Minimum.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
38 Pine Arbor Lane
38 Pine Arbor Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Charming, first floor condo in active 55+ community. Updated kitchen. One large bedroom with private bath, plus convenient half bath. Pleasant, enclosed porch with storage room. Tiled floors.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
