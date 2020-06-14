/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
71 Furnished Apartments for rent in Venice Gardens, FL
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
316 GLEN OAK ROAD
316 Glen Oak Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
Seasonal Rental now Available! Beautifully remodeled furnished home with high-end modern leather furnishings throughout. Waterproof plank flooring and freshly painted in designer colors.
Results within 1 mile of Venice Gardens
Pelican Pointe
1 Unit Available
629 Back Nine Drive
629 Back Nine Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
2021 Season Available: Jan, Feb March, April $3200/month- Pelican Point Villa! - 2021 Season available for 3 month bookings ($3,200/mo) 2020 Off Season $1600/mo Now Available as Annual Furnished $1500/mon (PLUS UTILITIES) Darling Two bedroom Two
1 Unit Available
131 Wayforest Drive
131 Wayforest Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2023 sqft
For the 2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) .
1 Unit Available
420 MISSION TRAIL E
420 Mission Trail East, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
Available MAY through DECEMBER, enjoy this turn key furnished ground floor condo in Mission Lakes at off-season rates. All new flooring in this beautiful condo with lake view, 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer and carport.
1 Unit Available
255 MISSION TRAIL S
255 Mission Trail South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
Available April 2020 on... Centrally located to the Island. Turn-Key Furnished End Unit, this second floor two bedrooms, two bath condo invites you to the Florida Lifestyle. The kitchen features Wood Cabinets and newer appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
504 BEATRICE STREET
504 Beatrice Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1206 sqft
Escape to the perfect Venice Island beach house where the Ocean breeze invites you into her beautifully landscaped tropical paradise. Located just a 5 minute stroll from the beach and .
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
205 Cipriani Way
205 Cipriani Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2135 sqft
Venetian Golf & River Club Single family Home with Heated Pool and Spa (2020 Off Season Available) - 2021 Season: (BOOKED Jan - April) Off Season: Available $2000/month (Booked June - July) New Seasonal listing! Come spend the 2020 Season in this
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
1 Unit Available
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3400 sqft
Courtyard private pool Golf club Gulf of Florida - Property Id: 265831 Immaculately clean very private courtyard stunning house with the 3 beds and 3 and 1/2 bath with an extra room and very large kitchen in a very quiet and safe neighborhood
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20315 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1881 sqft
Water Views and Coastal Cozy. Light-Filled, End Unit offered Turnkey Furnished. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Private Garage. New, New, New... 2020 - Appliances, Furniture, Decor, Linens, and more all Fresh and well-stocked.
1 Unit Available
102 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
102 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Annual, turnkey furnished. This charming two bedroom , two bath condo, with elevator access, is located near shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Just a short drive to Venice Beach or Venice Downtown.
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12527 FELICE DRIVE
12527 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1416 sqft
Delightfully furnished and clean, this light and airy and practically new villa will make you feel right at home. There are two bedrooms available (third is private storage).
1 Unit Available
11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP
11742 Tempest Harbor Loop, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1872 sqft
VARIABLE RENTAL RATE , ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE AS WELL AS LAWN MAINTENANCE- Beautiful 3 bedrooms , 2 baths LAKE home in Stoneybrook community, Fully furnished.
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12889 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1684 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey SEASONAL RENTAL .Capri model home with 3 bedroom and 2 bath home bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.
Bird Bay Golf Course
1 Unit Available
618 BIRD BAY DRIVE S
618 Bird Bay Br S, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Special offer for a perfect SHORT TERM vacation at an affordable price! Beautiful 2nd floor Condo Unit with all amenities in Venice and close to beaches and the ocean. Golf course on premise. Beautiful heated pool, tennis courts, library, etc.
1 Unit Available
900 GARDENS EDGE DRIVE
900 Gardens Edge Dr 914, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1235 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a light and bright 1st floor unit. Fully furnished and turnkey ready for your vacation! It features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, crown molding, tray ceilings and screened in porch.
1 Unit Available
675 POND WILLOW LANE
675 Pond Willow Lane, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2055 sqft
RESERVE NOW FOR 2021- Luxury lake view pool home on Sawgrass Golf Course awaits a winter resident. Flowing floor plan, comfortably furnished with everything needed to make your stay enjoyable.
Englewood Isles
1 Unit Available
371 EDEN DRIVE
371 Eden Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2511 sqft
Available 2021 Season- Luxury lake view vacation home in desirable Englewood Isles. Solar heated pool with room to spread out in three bedrooms, family room, great room open concept with gourmet kitchen and outdoor pool bar.
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
633 ALHAMBRA ROAD
633 Alhambra Road, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
912 sqft
Annual lease only! Welcome to Paradise! Beautiful GULF FRONT WATER VIEW in this 7th floor condo at Venice Sands! Screened in lanai overlooking the beach and sunset each evening. Updated kitchen and bath, tile throughout main living area.
Plantation
1 Unit Available
437 Cerromar Lane
437 Cerromar Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
946 sqft
Furnished 2/2 thrid floor unit available for annual rent in the desirable community of Farmington Vistas located in the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
1 Unit Available
1714 Fountain View Circle
1714 Fountain View Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1468 sqft
Lovely and serene Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage lakefront villa setting with South front exposure. Spectacular location, directly across the street from the community pool, center and mailboxes.
1 Unit Available
300 BASE AVENUE E
300 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
716 sqft
Island life at its best, walk to the beach or the pier at Sharkey's from your fully furnished two bed, ground floor condo.
1 Unit Available
20765 SWALLOWTAIL COURT
20765 Swallowtail Court, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Brand New, Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom House with private office and TV room. Nice screened lanai porch. Fully furnished to enjoy your stay. Gated Community at the "Preserves at West Villages." In Venice. 10-15 minutes from the beach.
