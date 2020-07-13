Apartment List
/
FL
/
venice gardens
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Venice Gardens, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Venice Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
707 BEVERLY ROAD
707 Beverly Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1430 sqft
WELCOME TO YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME! This beautifully redone home will truly make you feel like you are at home while on your Florida retreat. Minutes to the gorgeous Venice beaches, downtown, and night life. $1900.00 off season rent per month $3300.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
601 BRIARWOOD ROAD
601 Briarwood Road, Venice Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1732 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage on the water in Venice Gardens. Just 1.5 miles from the beach. With all solid floors and granite kitchen countertops this home is great for the family.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.
Results within 1 mile of Venice Gardens
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
9 Units Available
Chestnut Creek Estates
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1721 sqft
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
290 DRAGON ROAD
290 Dragon Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
854 sqft
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
255 MISSION TRAIL S
255 Mission Trail South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
Available April 2020 on... Centrally located to the Island. Turn-Key Furnished End Unit, this second floor two bedrooms, two bath condo invites you to the Florida Lifestyle. The kitchen features Wood Cabinets and newer appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Jacaranda West
728 SILK OAK DRIVE
728 Silk Oak Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1908 sqft
Beautifully decorated and equipped three bedroom two bath home in a quiet residential neighborhood. King and Queen size beds. One garage space available and large screened lanai.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Pointe
629 Back Nine Drive
629 Back Nine Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
2021 Season Available: Jan $3,200/month (Feb, March, April 2021 have been rented) - 2021 Season Available: Jan $3,200/month (Feb, March, April 2021 have been rented) Darling Two bedroom Two Bath Villa in the desirable Pelican Pointe Golf and

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
420 MISSION TRAIL E
420 Mission Trail East, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
Available through December 2020 on short term basis at off season rates, this 2 bed 2 bath turn key furnished condo has inside laundry, carport and an awesome lake view. Mission Lakes has 3 pools and 3 lakes.
Results within 5 miles of Venice Gardens
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
44 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sarasota National
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
Luxury Condo with Golf Privileges included - Season Availability 2021 January – March! $5,500/mo - Seasonal Luxury Condo in Sarasota National Community with FULL GOLF ACCESS to SARASOTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB – including dining privileges.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venice Farms
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
20936 Fetterbush Place
20936 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1526 sqft
2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March $3,800/month - 2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March This nicely decorated Villa is located in the desirable community of the Preserve at the West Villages as a Gated Community including Amenities such as

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venice
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January – April: $3,100/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3100/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Golden Beach
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3860 sqft
Where do we start with this one?...

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
416 Sunset Dr
416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2516 sqft
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. This home really shows off opulence at it's best.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Venice Gardens, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Venice Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Venice Gardens 2 BedroomsVenice Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVenice Gardens 3 BedroomsVenice Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Venice Gardens Apartments with GarageVenice Gardens Apartments with GymVenice Gardens Apartments with ParkingVenice Gardens Apartments with Pool
Venice Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Gardens Dog Friendly ApartmentsVenice Gardens Furnished ApartmentsVenice Gardens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee