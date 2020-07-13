/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
190 Apartments for rent in Vamo, FL with pool
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD
4002 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
This 3/2 well maintained condominium in Vintage Grand. This condo has an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. The kitchen has been updated with a high top bar area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Rd
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8389 WINGATE DRIVE
8389 Wingate Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1068 sqft
Gated condo 2 bedroom 2 bath on Palmer Ranch. This turnkey furnished property is located near restaurants, shopping, the YMCA and just miles to Siesta Key Beach's.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD
76 Bishops Court Rd, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
RENTAL: Available May 1, 2020. Luxury turnkey furnished Georgian Style Villa in beautiful, secure, gated Oaks Preserve community of The Oaks Club in Osprey FL.
1 of 71
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE
4270 Castlebridge Ln, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1068 sqft
You will absolutely love this bright and sunny ground floor condo at Pinestone on Palmer Ranch, two bedrooms, two baths, a beautiful glassed and screened lanai with pool view, gorgeous plank flooring, beautiful stainless steel appliances, large
Results within 1 mile of Vamo
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
21 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623
4160 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623 Available 09/01/20 Gated Community - Beautiful, bright second-floor unit in the gated Bella Villino community on Palmer Ranch. Tile floor in main area and brand new carpet in bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4106 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4106 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1069 sqft
.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE
4853 Sabal Lake Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2035 sqft
Turtle Rock home available July 1st! Located on a corner lot overlooking the serene Sabal Lake- BRAND NEW Kitchen just installed including: LG Stainless Steele Suite- appliances, granite counter tops, and new cabinets! New granite surface in
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8767 MIDNIGHT PASS
8767 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1303 sqft
Seasonal Property available on the top floor in Siesta Key, Look no further than "Island Reef" This Gulf to Bay location features the top floor PH unit directly overlooking the intercostal waterway, just a short walk to the beach and very close to
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4142 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4142 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
759 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4166 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4166 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1089 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE
7798 Holiday Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2947 sqft
Pure SERENITY in this lovely ranch style home located on a breathtaking stretch of LITTLE SARASOTA BAY. Three bedrooms, three baths, large home tastefully decorated, fully equipped kitchen with all the conveniences of home.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1069 sqft
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT
3627 Yellow Pine Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1353 sqft
Unit is also for sale. Owners will rent yearly or short term. Includes Utilities up to $200 (anything over renter pays) Perfect for permanent resident or investment! Rare WEEKLY RENTALS in this WELL FUNDED sought after COMMUNITY.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4148 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9200 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
706 sqft
Are you ready to live in paradise? Check out this quaint condo that is just waiting for you to call home. From the moment you walk into this condo, you will fall in love. HOA Amenities, Cable, Internet, Electricity, Water ALL INCLUDED.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9397 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9397 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1029 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Water views from every room in this condo. Comfortable furnishing, washer and dryer in the condo. This community is gated and the building security. There is a heated pool/spa and tennis courts right on the water.
Similar Pages
Vamo Apartments with GymVamo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVamo Apartments with ParkingVamo Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FL