Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport air conditioning furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

$1200 for UN-furnished OR $1350 fully furnished. Both options include lawn service.



Private oversized corner lot with circular drive and large carport. Caloosahatchee River across the street. Fully furnished; just bring your suitcase and groceries! Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a den and separate laundry room (washer/dryer included). Small pets considered. No central air; Window units in each room.



Location! Just a short bike/drive to downtown Fort Myers dining and events. Views of the Caloosahatchee River across the street. Call today for your private showing.



QUALIFICATIONS:

> Solid 12+ month job history Proof of income equal to or 3 X's monthly rent

> First month, last month and security deposit equal to 3 x's rent

> No collections in the last 12+ months

> No evictions

> No smoking

> Pets will be considered by the owner *service animals accepted with proper documentation.

> Good recommendations from past landlord.

> No subletting

> We do not have the ability to accept section 8 Gov. assistance.

> An outside 3rd party makes final tenant selections



If you meet ALL of the above, call Shane Brown 239-272-5862. We do not charge an application fee up front. Freely fill out our rental application online at http://www.naplespark.house *Use 000-00-000 for SS# if you wish.



We look forward to helping you find a great home.



Shane & Nancy Brown

Starlink Realty

239-272-5862

www.naplespark.house - Free application