Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

209 Avacado CT

209 Avocado Court · (239) 233-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Avocado Court, Tice, FL 33905
Tice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available now! Seasonal or Annual/Off-season rental located close to CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER,SHOPPING CENTERS,RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS AND I-75. This completely fenced in 4 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled home comes fully equipped with tasteful and charming furnishings throughout the entire home and screened in patio.The Kitchen comes stocked with stainless steal appliances pots, pans,kitchen utensils and dishes. Utilities included plus basic cable and wifi! There is also a boat ramp down the street to get access to the river. Rent this home today! ($1850 a month furnished annual or $2900 seasonal rental) Available season 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Avacado CT have any available units?
209 Avacado CT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Avacado CT have?
Some of 209 Avacado CT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Avacado CT currently offering any rent specials?
209 Avacado CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Avacado CT pet-friendly?
No, 209 Avacado CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tice.
Does 209 Avacado CT offer parking?
No, 209 Avacado CT does not offer parking.
Does 209 Avacado CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Avacado CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Avacado CT have a pool?
No, 209 Avacado CT does not have a pool.
Does 209 Avacado CT have accessible units?
No, 209 Avacado CT does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Avacado CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Avacado CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Avacado CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Avacado CT does not have units with air conditioning.
