209 Avacado CT

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Available now! Seasonal or Annual/Off-season rental located close to CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER,SHOPPING CENTERS,RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS AND I-75. This completely fenced in 4 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled home comes fully equipped with tasteful and charming furnishings throughout the entire home and screened in patio.The Kitchen comes stocked with stainless steal appliances pots, pans,kitchen utensils and dishes. Utilities included plus basic cable and wifi! There is also a boat ramp down the street to get access to the river. Rent this home today! ($1850 a month furnished annual or $2900 seasonal rental) Available season 2020!