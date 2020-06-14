Apartment List
140 Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17410 Sterling Lake DR
17410 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2668 sqft
The Enclave is a quiet friendly GATED COMMUNITY with large lots and side walks. This ranch style home welcomes you with a formal living and dinning featuring high ceilings.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17549 Brickstone LOOP
17549 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments.
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10731 Mirasol Dr 405
10731 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on this fully furnished gem! Enjoy the conveniences of a Turnkey property in a perfect location overlooking the Miromar Lakes 700+ acre lake.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20265 Royal Villagio CT
20265 Royal Villagio Court, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just what you would expect from the Tropical SWFL lifestyle. This condo boasts 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and your own attached 1 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20611 Country Creek DR
20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9631 Falconer WAY
9631 Falconer Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Video walkthrough available. Available for rent for the first time. This three car garage 3bd+den home is situated within a gated community and on an over-sized lot.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3348 sqft
This shows just like a model home. Come take a look and you will not be disappointed.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10090 Valiant CT
10090 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020 ONLY! Stunning light and bright 2nd floor 3 bedroom condo with a den, 3 baths and a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with 10’ ceilings and natural lighting throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT
9723 Heatherstone Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, with carpet on 2nd floor bedroom room areas. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302
10750 Vivaldi Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2698 sqft
Your slice of paradise awaits you in this exquisite condo with one of the most serene and tranquil views in the #1 Award Winning Community of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. Views from one every room and overlooks the Vivaldi'a private pool.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10343 Via Romano CT
10343 Via Romano Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1772 sqft
Miromar Lakes is truly one of the finest and has been masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water and features white sandy beaches with cabanas. Enjoy boating, fishing & skiing or a casual lunch at the Blue Water Beach Grill.

1 of 19

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
10733 Mirasol DR
10733 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2215 sqft
Best Location. Available for Annual for only $4000 monthly, October, November, December and January 2020 for only $6000.00 Available February and March ........... If You want to rent a week or 2 is available too .....

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10100 Valiant CT
10100 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1654 sqft
Location Location Location!!!! !st floor condo can be furnished or unfurnished now available for an annual rental. 3 bedrooms 2 baths close to all Miromar Lakes fabulous amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10220 Bellavista CIR
10220 Bellavista Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2160 sqft
Available Now, if you want to spend more days in Florida this beautiful furnished unit is ready for you.......Best Location. Resort style living at its finest. Magnificent 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath first floor residence awaits you.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10740 Vivaldi CT
10740 Vivaldi Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2700 sqft
Welcome to Paradise Living!! This stunning one of a kind 3 bedroom plus den top floor condo offers 2,700 sq ft under air with two outdoor lanais.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
19615 Marinus ST
19615 Marinus Street, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2160 sqft
A fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath with den 1st first condo is now available for rent. Serene lake views, walk to San Marino amenities, offers 2 clubhouses, gym pool spa and grills.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10020 Valiant CT
10020 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1548 sqft
Come enjoy resort style living at it’s finest behind the main gates of Miromar Lakes, the Number one Community in the United states! This First floor Valencia has two bedrooms and a den, furnished as a bedroom, two bathrooms and an attached two car

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10380 Via Balestri DR
10380 Via Balestri Drive, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3113 sqft
Live in Luxury! This stunning 4 bedroom 4 bath plus den pool and spa estate home in the exclusive area of Siena of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club Community is available for short-term and season rentals.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
19680 Marino Lake CIR
19680 Marino Lake Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2547 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a private elevator to your unit with a private 2 car garage. This condo features a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Three Oaks, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Three Oaks renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

