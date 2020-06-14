Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

243 Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL with garage

Three Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9604 Roundstone CIR
9604 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
BEAUTIFUL SPLIT LEVEL TOWNHOME HERE WITH TWO CAR DRIVEWAY! UPGRADES INCLUDE TRAVERTINE TILED 1ST FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, MODERN CUSTOM BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN WITH EXTRA BUILT IN CABINETRY AND COUNTER SPACE, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT, PAINTED

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9299 Crocus CT
9299 Crocus Court, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1567 sqft
Excellent home available in San Carlos Park. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in San Carlos Park. This home is available for July 1. The home features tile in all the common areas, and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19063 PINE RUN LANE
19063 Pine Run Lane, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 COMPLETED UPDATED OPEN PLAN 3BR 2BA GRANITE K/BA - Property Id: 153845 Great LOCATIONS in desirable Three Oaks neighborhood completely updated perfectly located in San Carlos 3bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage SFH.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17410 Sterling Lake DR
17410 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2668 sqft
The Enclave is a quiet friendly GATED COMMUNITY with large lots and side walks. This ranch style home welcomes you with a formal living and dinning featuring high ceilings.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9638 Roundstone CIR
9638 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with 1 car attached garage in Timberwalk community off of 3 Oaks Pkwy. Close to Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, SWFL International Airport, I-75 corridor, area beaches, dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17549 Brickstone LOOP
17549 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments.
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
20559 Candlewood
20559 Candlewood Holw, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
If you are looking for a getaway, this is the place for you. this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garages is fully furnished. it is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Country Creek.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
20573 Candlewood Hollow
20573 Candlewood Hollow, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully decorated carriage home. A perfect get-away....this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garage fully furnished carriage home, is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Villages at Country Creek.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
12545 Westhaven WAY
12545 Westhaven Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BRAND NEW!!! Be the FIRST to live in this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath TownHome in the GATEWAY Community.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
20265 Royal Villagio CT
20265 Royal Villagio Court, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just what you would expect from the Tropical SWFL lifestyle. This condo boasts 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and your own attached 1 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9631 Falconer WAY
9631 Falconer Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Video walkthrough available. Available for rent for the first time. This three car garage 3bd+den home is situated within a gated community and on an over-sized lot.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3348 sqft
This shows just like a model home. Come take a look and you will not be disappointed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
8349 Cardinal Road
8349 Cardinal Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1389 sqft
Built in 1996 3 Bedroom * 2 Bath House W/ 2 Car Garage & FENCED YARD * 1389 Sq. Ft.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10090 Valiant CT
10090 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020 ONLY! Stunning light and bright 2nd floor 3 bedroom condo with a den, 3 baths and a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with 10’ ceilings and natural lighting throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10132 North Silver Palm DR
10132 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. This spacious home in desirable location of Copper Oaks at Three Oaks features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two car attached garage. Home is offered unfurnished, has laundry in residence, tile in common areas/new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT
9723 Heatherstone Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, with carpet on 2nd floor bedroom room areas. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
18020 MONTELAGO CT
18020 Montelago Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2648 sqft
This stunning Montelago home located in award-winning Miromar Lakes measures at over 2,600 square feet.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10740 Vivaldi CT
10740 Vivaldi Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2700 sqft
Welcome to Paradise Living!! This stunning one of a kind 3 bedroom plus den top floor condo offers 2,700 sq ft under air with two outdoor lanais.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10020 Valiant CT
10020 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1548 sqft
Come enjoy resort style living at it’s finest behind the main gates of Miromar Lakes, the Number one Community in the United states! This First floor Valencia has two bedrooms and a den, furnished as a bedroom, two bathrooms and an attached two car

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
19680 Marino Lake CIR
19680 Marino Lake Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2547 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a private elevator to your unit with a private 2 car garage. This condo features a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10221 Bellavista CIR
10221 Bellavista Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1915 sqft
Luxurious living in paradise awaits you with this beautiful waterfront coach home offering 3 bedrooms, a den, 2 full baths, open floor plan, 2 car garage, and screened in lanai overlooking the lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Three Oaks, FL

Three Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

