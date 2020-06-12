/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM
140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19063 PINE RUN LANE
19063 Pine Run Lane, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 COMPLETED UPDATED OPEN PLAN 3BR 2BA GRANITE K/BA - Property Id: 153845 Great LOCATIONS in desirable Three Oaks neighborhood completely updated perfectly located in San Carlos 3bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage SFH.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9604 Roundstone CIR
9604 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
BEAUTIFUL SPLIT LEVEL TOWNHOME HERE WITH TWO CAR DRIVEWAY! UPGRADES INCLUDE TRAVERTINE TILED 1ST FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, MODERN CUSTOM BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN WITH EXTRA BUILT IN CABINETRY AND COUNTER SPACE, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT, PAINTED
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
17511 Sterling Lake DR
17511 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL
RARELY AVAILABLE!! Naples Living at Ft Myers prices! Single family home in The Enclave/The Lakes at Three Oaks. 4 bedrooms, a den/study, family room, dining/living room and 3 full baths.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
17410 Sterling Lake DR
17410 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL
The Enclave is a quiet friendly GATED COMMUNITY with large lots and side walks. This ranch style home welcomes you with a formal living and dinning featuring high ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9638 Roundstone CIR
9638 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with 1 car attached garage in Timberwalk community off of 3 Oaks Pkwy. Close to Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, SWFL International Airport, I-75 corridor, area beaches, dining, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
17549 Brickstone LOOP
17549 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
17 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1373 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3348 sqft
This shows just like a model home. Come take a look and you will not be disappointed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
17373 Allentown RD
17373 Allentown Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1650 sqft
Amazing home with hardwood flooring and plenty of space for fine living.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
19005 Tampa RD S
19005 Tampa Road, San Carlos Park, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19005 Tampa RD S in San Carlos Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
12545 Westhaven WAY
12545 Westhaven Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BRAND NEW!!! Be the FIRST to live in this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath TownHome in the GATEWAY Community.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8177 Gull LN
8177 Gull Lane, San Carlos Park, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8177 Gull LN in San Carlos Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10210 Tin Maple DR
10210 Tin Maple Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This townhome is available for move in August 1st 2015! FGCU Roommate friendly AS WELL AS PET FRIENDLY! Quite the rare breed here.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9701 Foxhall WAY
9701 Foxhall Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1765 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE GATED ROOKERY POINT COMMUNITY HEATHERSTONE SUBDIVISION RIGHT IN THE HEART OF ESTERO.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
18593 Miami BLVD
18593 Miami Boulevard, San Carlos Park, FL
Rarely available 4/2 in popular San Carlos Park. Laminate flooring throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
17389 Kentucky Road
17389 Kentucky Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1342 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
17529 Butler Road
17529 Butler Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
8349 Cardinal Road
8349 Cardinal Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1389 sqft
Built in 1996 3 Bedroom * 2 Bath House W/ 2 Car Garage & FENCED YARD * 1389 Sq. Ft.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10090 Valiant CT
10090 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020 ONLY! Stunning light and bright 2nd floor 3 bedroom condo with a den, 3 baths and a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with 10’ ceilings and natural lighting throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10132 North Silver Palm DR
10132 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. This spacious home in desirable location of Copper Oaks at Three Oaks features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two car attached garage. Home is offered unfurnished, has laundry in residence, tile in common areas/new carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT
9723 Heatherstone Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, with carpet on 2nd floor bedroom room areas. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10201 Olivewood WAY
10201 Olivewood Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
Copper Oaks townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5Baths, 1 car garage. Lakeview. Elegant Mediterranean-style architecture, brick paver drive, walkway, private arched entry.
