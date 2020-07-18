All apartments in Three Oaks
Find more places like 17533 Laurel Grove Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Three Oaks, FL
/
17533 Laurel Grove Court
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

17533 Laurel Grove Court

17533 Laurel Grove Court · (917) 741-3020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Three Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

17533 Laurel Grove Court, Three Oaks, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit none · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom (possible 4th), 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and air conditioning. Utilities included: cable, internet and air conditioning. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,795/month rent. $2,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact John Mattras at 917-741-3020 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17533 Laurel Grove Court have any available units?
17533 Laurel Grove Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17533 Laurel Grove Court have?
Some of 17533 Laurel Grove Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17533 Laurel Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
17533 Laurel Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17533 Laurel Grove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17533 Laurel Grove Court is pet friendly.
Does 17533 Laurel Grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 17533 Laurel Grove Court offers parking.
Does 17533 Laurel Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17533 Laurel Grove Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17533 Laurel Grove Court have a pool?
No, 17533 Laurel Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 17533 Laurel Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 17533 Laurel Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17533 Laurel Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17533 Laurel Grove Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17533 Laurel Grove Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17533 Laurel Grove Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17533 Laurel Grove Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reef
10121 Shephard St
Three Oaks, FL 33967

Similar Pages

Three Oaks Apartments with GaragesThree Oaks Apartments with Gyms
Three Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThree Oaks Apartments with Parking
Three Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Pelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity