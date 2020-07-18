17533 Laurel Grove Court

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom (possible 4th), 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and air conditioning. Utilities included: cable, internet and air conditioning. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,795/month rent. $2,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact John Mattras at 917-741-3020 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.