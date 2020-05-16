3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT LONG TERM RATE - VILLAS OF FERNANDINA



Completely furnished Two bedroom two bath cabot cove patio villa, just darling on the inside, great location close to 466 and Wedgewood Lane pet friendly with appropriate fee. Queen in master, twin in guest room. Nice area for watching TV. Flat screen in living and master. Screened lanai on front. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Breakfast bar and dining for 6. Separate dining. Tenant pays elec/gas wifi and cable. Cap on water.



Landlord pays amenity fee along with trash, water and sewer with cap on water bill.



***Village ID's are not required for renters to occupy a home, however, if you would like to enjoy any of the amenities that all renters and owners are entitled to, you will need to have a Villages Identification Card. Your Villages ID will cost $50 (which will entitle you to 2 ID's). You must contact us directly as we need to obtain certain information from you. We will process your ID's with The Villages so they will be ready upon your arrival, You will know that we have processed your ID's only when you have received an acknowledgement from this office***



Screens in pic on garage are no longer available.