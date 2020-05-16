All apartments in The Villages
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:02 PM

3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE

3489 Cambria Circle · (404) 925-5189
Location

3489 Cambria Circle, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT LONG TERM RATE - VILLAS OF FERNANDINA

Completely furnished Two bedroom two bath cabot cove patio villa, just darling on the inside, great location close to 466 and Wedgewood Lane pet friendly with appropriate fee. Queen in master, twin in guest room. Nice area for watching TV. Flat screen in living and master. Screened lanai on front. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Breakfast bar and dining for 6. Separate dining. Tenant pays elec/gas wifi and cable. Cap on water.

Landlord pays amenity fee along with trash, water and sewer with cap on water bill.

***Village ID's are not required for renters to occupy a home, however, if you would like to enjoy any of the amenities that all renters and owners are entitled to, you will need to have a Villages Identification Card. Your Villages ID will cost $50 (which will entitle you to 2 ID's). You must contact us directly as we need to obtain certain information from you. We will process your ID's with The Villages so they will be ready upon your arrival, You will know that we have processed your ID's only when you have received an acknowledgement from this office***

Screens in pic on garage are no longer available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE have any available units?
3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE have?
Some of 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
