3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished



This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart. Summerhill location so very close to shopping, dining etc and 466! Get to Lake Sumter or Spanish Springs in no time at all!



Roommate plan for your privacy, comfortable living area, flat screen tv. Tv in the master as well. Enclosed lanai for entertaining with bar area and table for dining.



Living, dining and kitchen very open but plenty of space! Great place to settle down and enjoy our famous lifestyle.



This home will be available in June of 2020 for LT lease, pet friendly, non smoking. Owner will take care of yard maintenance and pest control. Tenant pays all utilities.