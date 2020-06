Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Two bedroom two bath patio villa in awesome location off of El Camino Real in the VILLAs of LA CRESCENTA. Pools and golf close by. Nice open living/dining room. Screen porch on the front of the home. Master bath has a walk in shower. Guest bath has a tub shower combination.



Get to Spanish Springs Square or Lake Sumter Landing in no time.



This home will be ready August 1 for a long term renter



No pets no smoking



Village ID's will cost you $50 for two for the term of the lease



