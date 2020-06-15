All apartments in The Villages
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2560 Love Ave.

2560 Love Avenue · (352) 391-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2560 Love Avenue, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2560 Love Ave. · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath Patio Villa - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Colony Patio Villa is centrally located south of Lake Sumter Landing. Newly added is the enclosed Lanai to the front and the Screened in Lanai on the side. Nicely decorated with new flooring and a new refrigerator. Living room has two recliners, large flat screen TV and access to the screened in lanai. Master bedroom has a king bed, walk in closet, walk in shower and a flat screen TV. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed with a nice closet for storage. Close to Sumter Landing town square where there is entertainment 365 days a year. Shopping, restaurants and grocery stories are located conveniently at both Pinellas Plaza or Colony Plaza and are all golf cart accessible.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5742608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 Love Ave. have any available units?
2560 Love Ave. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2560 Love Ave. have?
Some of 2560 Love Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 Love Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Love Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Love Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2560 Love Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2560 Love Ave. offer parking?
No, 2560 Love Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2560 Love Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 Love Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Love Ave. have a pool?
No, 2560 Love Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2560 Love Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2560 Love Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Love Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2560 Love Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2560 Love Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2560 Love Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
