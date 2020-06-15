2560 Love Ave.

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath Patio Villa - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Colony Patio Villa is centrally located south of Lake Sumter Landing. Newly added is the enclosed Lanai to the front and the Screened in Lanai on the side. Nicely decorated with new flooring and a new refrigerator. Living room has two recliners, large flat screen TV and access to the screened in lanai. Master bedroom has a king bed, walk in closet, walk in shower and a flat screen TV. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed with a nice closet for storage. Close to Sumter Landing town square where there is entertainment 365 days a year. Shopping, restaurants and grocery stories are located conveniently at both Pinellas Plaza or Colony Plaza and are all golf cart accessible.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5742608)