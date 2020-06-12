2210 MARGARITA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent??



We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs. Located in the Village of Santo Domingo, this Designer 2/2/w/Den Comes with an Electric Golf Cart. PLUS you are right on the Golf Course of El Diablo. You wouldn’t have to rent a golf cart. Your home comes with an electric golf cart and you would still have room to part your vehicle in the garage.



Surrounded by shopping and entertainment.



Spanish Springs Town Square approximately 3 miles



Lake Sumter Landing Town Square approximately 7 miles



Mulberry Plaza approximately 5 miles



Southern Trace approximately 4 miles



Also nearby are several rec centers offering billiards, bocce, shuffle board, pickleball, tennis, table tennis, swimming, exercise classes, cards, games, and many types of arts and crafts. Village ID cards allow access to these activities



LONG-TERM RENTAL POLICY



First month rent, security deposit, and temporary ID fee due with signed lease.



GENERAL RENTAL POLICIES



Rent includes portable water, pest control, lawn service, and monthly amenities fee



Long-term tenants are responsible for electric, trash, sewer, water, cable, internet, and any other desired services.



Tenants receive 2 temporary Village ID cards allowing use of Villages rec centers, pools, activities and golf. Guest passes are available through The Villages.



Security deposit is refundable within 15 days after lease ends pending the final inspection and return of all keys, garage door openers, gate passes, and final payment of utilities. A Cleaning fee will be charged if the house is left in unsatisfactory condition.



Renter’s insurance is recommended.



Renters must consent to credit and background check.



Absolutely NO SMOKING