2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 PM

2210 MARGARITA DRIVE

2210 Margarita Drive · (352) 753-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL 32159

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent??

We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs. Located in the Village of Santo Domingo, this Designer 2/2/w/Den Comes with an Electric Golf Cart. PLUS you are right on the Golf Course of El Diablo. You wouldn’t have to rent a golf cart. Your home comes with an electric golf cart and you would still have room to part your vehicle in the garage.

Surrounded by shopping and entertainment.

Spanish Springs Town Square approximately 3 miles

Lake Sumter Landing Town Square approximately 7 miles

Mulberry Plaza approximately 5 miles

Southern Trace approximately 4 miles

Also nearby are several rec centers offering billiards, bocce, shuffle board, pickleball, tennis, table tennis, swimming, exercise classes, cards, games, and many types of arts and crafts. Village ID cards allow access to these activities

LONG-TERM RENTAL POLICY

First month rent, security deposit, and temporary ID fee due with signed lease.

GENERAL RENTAL POLICIES

Rent includes portable water, pest control, lawn service, and monthly amenities fee

Long-term tenants are responsible for electric, trash, sewer, water, cable, internet, and any other desired services.

Tenants receive 2 temporary Village ID cards allowing use of Villages rec centers, pools, activities and golf. Guest passes are available through The Villages.

Security deposit is refundable within 15 days after lease ends pending the final inspection and return of all keys, garage door openers, gate passes, and final payment of utilities. A Cleaning fee will be charged if the house is left in unsatisfactory condition.

Renter’s insurance is recommended.

Renters must consent to credit and background check.

Absolutely NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE have any available units?
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE have?
Some of 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 MARGARITA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
