Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

NOT FURNISHED This is a annual rental. MUST SEE!!! BRAND NEW AC INSTALLED JULY 2019! This beautiful well maintained 2/2 Cabot Cove patio Villa. New laminate flooring. New Kitchen counter tops and beautiful back splash. Kitchen has slide out shelves, Gas stove with the option to be Electric. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. INSIDE LAUNDRY. Roll down garage screen. Beautifully landscaped. Enjoy your morning coffee in the screened lanai and your evenings grilling out on the outside patio. Just a short ride to Mulberry Shopping Center, Nancy Lopez Country Club, Va Clinic and much more.