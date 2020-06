Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Amarillo model home located near Seabreeze Rec center between 466A and Lake Sumter Square and Brownwood Square off Buena Vista and Bailey Trail in Liberty Park. 3rd Bedroom has sofa sleeper/office, Peekaboo view of the lake from rear Lanai. Gas Grill available and Golf Cart! Master BR on 1 side and 2 bedroom and bath on the other side with pocket doors for guest privacy. May $1,850. 2 week rentals will be considered...no pets!