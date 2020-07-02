1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage internet access media room

Are YOU ready to move into The Villages and explore all the Wonderful activities. Then this is YOUR HOME!

(more pictures coming soon)

This fully furnished homes has vanishing blinds, laminate floors throughout, modern furniture, updated appliances, bar stools, reclining chairs, king size bed in the master bedroom, queen size bed in the guest bedroom, neutral colors throughout, and the patio was deigned to sit and relax.

BUT, if YOU have your own furniture, accommodations with the right lease, can allow YOUR new home to be unfurnished.



Your rental located in LIBERTY PARK is 0.4 miles from the Brinson/Perry Dog Park.



Want to take a dip in your LOCAL pool, well its only 0.3 miles away.



Explore all of the excitement that Lake Sumter Landing has to offer. Restaurants, Winn-Dixie, Barnes & Noble, Old Mill Playhouse Movie Theater, Banks, Starbucks, tons of Shopping, medical facilities, and nightly music and dancing in the town square. Only 2.7 miles away.



Surrounded by many golf courses: Bacall Golf Course is 1.2 miles, Bogart 1.2 miles, Cane Garden Golf & Country Club 1.4 miles away.



YOUR rental gives you privacy, but with all the fun within miles.



LONG-TERM RENTAL POLICY



First month rent, security deposit, and temporary ID fee due with signed lease.



GENERAL RENTAL POLICIES



Rent includes portable water, pest control, lawn service, and monthly amenities fee



Long-term tenants are responsible for electric, trash, sewer, water, cable, internet, and any other desired services.



Tenants receive 2 temporary Village ID cards allowing use of Villages rec centers, pools, activities and golf. Guest passes are available through The Villages.

Security deposit is refundable within 15 days after lease ends pending the final inspection and return of all keys, garage door openers, gate passes, and final payment of utilities. A Cleaning fee will be charged if the house is left in unsatisfactory condition.

Renter’s insurance is recommended.

Renters must consent to credit and background check.

Absolutely NO SMOKING