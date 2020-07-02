All apartments in The Villages
Find more places like 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Villages, FL
/
1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY

1270 Mount Vernon Way · (352) 753-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Villages
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1270 Mount Vernon Way, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Are YOU ready to move into The Villages and explore all the Wonderful activities. Then this is YOUR HOME!
(more pictures coming soon)
This fully furnished homes has vanishing blinds, laminate floors throughout, modern furniture, updated appliances, bar stools, reclining chairs, king size bed in the master bedroom, queen size bed in the guest bedroom, neutral colors throughout, and the patio was deigned to sit and relax.
BUT, if YOU have your own furniture, accommodations with the right lease, can allow YOUR new home to be unfurnished.

Your rental located in LIBERTY PARK is 0.4 miles from the Brinson/Perry Dog Park.

Want to take a dip in your LOCAL pool, well its only 0.3 miles away.

Explore all of the excitement that Lake Sumter Landing has to offer. Restaurants, Winn-Dixie, Barnes & Noble, Old Mill Playhouse Movie Theater, Banks, Starbucks, tons of Shopping, medical facilities, and nightly music and dancing in the town square. Only 2.7 miles away.

Surrounded by many golf courses: Bacall Golf Course is 1.2 miles, Bogart 1.2 miles, Cane Garden Golf & Country Club 1.4 miles away.

YOUR rental gives you privacy, but with all the fun within miles.

LONG-TERM RENTAL POLICY

First month rent, security deposit, and temporary ID fee due with signed lease.

GENERAL RENTAL POLICIES

Rent includes portable water, pest control, lawn service, and monthly amenities fee

Long-term tenants are responsible for electric, trash, sewer, water, cable, internet, and any other desired services.

Tenants receive 2 temporary Village ID cards allowing use of Villages rec centers, pools, activities and golf. Guest passes are available through The Villages.
Security deposit is refundable within 15 days after lease ends pending the final inspection and return of all keys, garage door openers, gate passes, and final payment of utilities. A Cleaning fee will be charged if the house is left in unsatisfactory condition.
Renter’s insurance is recommended.
Renters must consent to credit and background check.
Absolutely NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY have any available units?
1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY have?
Some of 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY offers parking.
Does 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY has a pool.
Does 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY have accessible units?
No, 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Villages 2 BedroomsThe Villages Apartments with Parking
The Villages Apartments with PoolsThe Villages Furnished Apartments
The Villages Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLBeverly Hills, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLInverness, FLEustis, FL
Fairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLCitrus Springs, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLHaines City, FLHernando Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity