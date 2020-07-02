1116 San Bernardo Road

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath courtyard villa

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath courtyard villa is conveniently located in the Village of Santiago and behind the beautiful Savannah Center. When you enter you will be welcomed by the openness this home offers and a lot of upgraded features. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space along. with all new Stainless Steel appliances and a pantry closet. The living room/dining room combination is bright and airy with light colored laminate flooring and easy access to the enclosed lanai and low maintenance backyard/private courtyard. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and the master bath ensuite with walk in shower. The enclosed lanai is perfect for your morning coffee or juice while reading the paper or relaxing in the evening while the private courtyard is great for the family fur baby to stretch and enjoy the Florida sunshine.

You will enjoy the lifestyle of being a resident with 2 resident ID cards, giving you access to all of the recreation centers, swimming pools, pickle ball, tennis and FREE golf on the executive courses. You will also receive resident rates on the championship courses & country club tennis courts. This home is ready for move in with rent of $1,500 plus utilities (electric, cable, internet & landline phone services).