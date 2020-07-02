All apartments in The Villages
1116 San Bernardo Road
1116 San Bernardo Road

1116 San Bernardo Road · (352) 753-0976
Location

1116 San Bernardo Road, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath courtyard villa is conveniently located in the Village of Santiago and behind the beautiful Savannah Center. When you enter you will be welcomed by the openness this home offers and a lot of upgraded features. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space along. with all new Stainless Steel appliances and a pantry closet. The living room/dining room combination is bright and airy with light colored laminate flooring and easy access to the enclosed lanai and low maintenance backyard/private courtyard. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and the master bath ensuite with walk in shower. The enclosed lanai is perfect for your morning coffee or juice while reading the paper or relaxing in the evening while the private courtyard is great for the family fur baby to stretch and enjoy the Florida sunshine.
You will enjoy the lifestyle of being a resident with 2 resident ID cards, giving you access to all of the recreation centers, swimming pools, pickle ball, tennis and FREE golf on the executive courses. You will also receive resident rates on the championship courses & country club tennis courts. This home is ready for move in with rent of $1,500 plus utilities (electric, cable, internet & landline phone services).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 San Bernardo Road have any available units?
1116 San Bernardo Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1116 San Bernardo Road have?
Some of 1116 San Bernardo Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 San Bernardo Road currently offering any rent specials?
1116 San Bernardo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 San Bernardo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 San Bernardo Road is pet friendly.
Does 1116 San Bernardo Road offer parking?
Yes, 1116 San Bernardo Road offers parking.
Does 1116 San Bernardo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 San Bernardo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 San Bernardo Road have a pool?
Yes, 1116 San Bernardo Road has a pool.
Does 1116 San Bernardo Road have accessible units?
No, 1116 San Bernardo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 San Bernardo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 San Bernardo Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 San Bernardo Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1116 San Bernardo Road has units with air conditioning.
