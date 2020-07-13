/
pet friendly apartments
190 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in The Meadows, FL
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5018 MARSH FIELD RD
5018 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021: This generously-sized, 2nd-floor condo, offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in a generous floor plan! The kitchen offers solid-wood cabinets and newer appliances. The baths have also been nicely updated. Freshly painted throughout.
Results within 1 mile of The Meadows
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
60 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
8308 72ND STREET E
8308 72nd Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1596 sqft
Great Location!!! Sabal Bay 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with single car attached garage. Sabal Bay is a gated community that offers clubhouse, pool, and playground. Brand new granite installed and freshly painted through out the unit.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
335 BOBBY JONES ROAD
335 Bobby Jones Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
504 sqft
QUIET CUTE CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEW. LARGE LANAI WITH GREAT OUTDOOR SPACE AND NEW DECK. ALL CERAMIC TILE, NO CARPET. QUEEN SIZE BED AND A SLEEP SOFA WITH DOUBLE BED IN LIVING ROOM. A SMALL PET MAY BE CONSIDERED WITH A PET FEE.
Results within 5 miles of The Meadows
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
51 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
56 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,365
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1392 sqft
Luxury complex with fantastic amenities, including an on-site volleyball and basketball court, gym, pool and coffee bar. Updated interiors with hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Bike storage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,168
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
19 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
40 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
11 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
285 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1400 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
79 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
