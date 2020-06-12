/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tavares, FL
517 N DISSTON AVENUE
517 North Disston Avenue, Tavares, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
864 sqft
Just hang your clothes and you're home! Fully renovated, completely furnished, upstairs garage apartment!! Rent includes all utilities (water, electric, cable/internet.
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Tavares
10928 SPANISH OAK DRIVE
10928 Spanish Oak Drive, Lake County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
936 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Mother-in-Law House offering a view of 10 acres of land with a natural pond in the backyard - beautifully located in a private country setting.
306 N CLAYTON STREET
306 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1082 sqft
Studio apartment in the heart of Mount Dora's Historic District within walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants! This roomy, fully furnished one bedroom one bath apartment has a private & peaceful screened porch overlooking a natural
36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.
2712 GRAND ISLAND SHORES ROAD
2712 Grand Island Shores Road, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1328 sqft
Seasonal Rental, Furnished with access to Chain of Lakes from Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora! Beautiful water view. Two bedrooms two baths with Enclosed summer porch, indoor laundry and bonus room/office.
Results within 10 miles of Tavares
3850 Navel Lane
3850 Navel Lane, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$980
960 sqft
Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car carport. Fully furnished home ready for you to move in! Water is included in rent. Rent: $980 Security Deposit: $1050 Technology Fee: $20 monthly No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778850)
28229 CR 33, Lot W401
28229 County Road 33, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
492 sqft
Priced to sell!! Reduced by $10,000. Attached Carport and storage building make this home very comfortable. Gas stove and electric water heater along with a double door refrigerator. Beautifully appointed and furnished.
40703 LONG ISLAND DRIVE
40703 Long Island Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
"Available for June thru November for 6 month lease" Make SUMMER MEMORIES on the LAKE! Lovely LAKEHOUSE in the small town of Umatilla, 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN AREA and tiled FLOORS.
832 PALM HARBOR COURT
832 Palm Harbor Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
Panoramic views of the lake from living area, kitchen, dining and screened porch.
