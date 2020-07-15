Apartment List
/
FL
/
sweetwater
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL

Finding an apartment in Sweetwater that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
34 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Results within 1 mile of Sweetwater
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
International Gardens
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
13 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
279 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,762
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
$
8 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
1 Unit Available
11930 Southwest 3rd Street
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2055 sqft
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1281 SW 124th Ct 21-D
1281 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Property Id: 309365 Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome centrally located near major highways, excellent schools. Private gated community, community pool and nightly security guard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1411 SW 124th Ct
1411 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9731 SW 4th St
9731 Southwest 4th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION! Beautiful 3/2 Single Family home, near FIU and major highways. Lots of closet space, remodeled bathrooms, huge living room/formal living room and kitchen. Spacious and well kept back yard that the owner will continue to take care of.
Results within 5 miles of Sweetwater
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
52 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,498
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
19 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,867
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
50 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,405
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,565
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
$
55 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,473
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
City Guide for Sweetwater, FL

Sweetwater has played a central role in a piece of obscure and mostly forgotten Florida history. Few remember that in its early development years, Sweetwater was the chosen community for a famous group of retired circus performers who came to be known as the "Royal Russian Midgets of Sweetwater."

In 1941, after having traveled the world, the group chose the quiet and tranquil area of Sweetwater to settle down and call home. They built nine scaled-down houses in Sweetwater, the last of which survived until the 1970s. Today, Sweetwater is a bustling community close to Miami. Because of its easy access to shopping, entertainment, and education options, it is considered one of the top places to live in in Miami-Dade County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sweetwater, FL

Finding an apartment in Sweetwater that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Sweetwater 2 BedroomsSweetwater 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSweetwater 3 BedroomsSweetwater Apartments with Balconies
Sweetwater Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSweetwater Apartments with ParkingSweetwater Apartments with Washer-DryersSweetwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Sweetwater Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL
Biscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College