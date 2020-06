Amenities

New Construction for rent in beautiful Sugarmill Woods. Deed restricted subdivision. 4 Bedroom with Den/Office. Beautiful wood cabinetry & Stainless Steel appliances. Community has Golf course, pool, tennis courts and exercise room for for an additional fee. Be the first family to occupy this home. No pets allowed. Call Cathy @ 352 585 1828 to schedule a showing today. Home is available immediately for qualified tenant. Move in requires the following: 1600.00 first months rent, 1600.00 security deposit & 1600.00 last months rent. Application fee is 50.00 per adult and there is a 45.00 lease prep fee.



No Pets Allowed



