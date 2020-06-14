Apartment List
/
FL
/
southchase
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

372 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Southchase, FL

Finding an apartment in Southchase that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1218 BRADWELL DRIVE
1218 Bradwell Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
2420 sqft
Live in this two story home conveniently located just minutes from OIA, Medical City, expressways, shopping, schools.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE
13612 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1952 sqft
Modern 4 BED / 2 BATH Home with Fenced Yard - Beautiful home with modern features throughout. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen Island and eat-in area. Upgraded flooring throughout (No Carpet).
Results within 1 mile of Southchase
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2424 Barley Club Ct. #6
2424 Barley Club Court, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
905 sqft
Condo in Hawthorne Community - Great location for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Hawthorne community, located just off Central Florida Parkway and convenient to schools, plenty of shopping and dining, John Young Parkway, South 441, the 528

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11357 Ashboro Drive Unti 1/2
11357 Ashboro Drive, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2021 sqft
Stunning Pool home All utilities included! Lawn Care Included. - Make this comfortable 3 bedrooms 2 bath rental house your home. This home features a huge fenced back yard with an inground pool to enjoy Florida Summer days.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13917 Fairway Island Drive Unit 912
13917 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor Condo - Gated Community! Gorgeous golf course view. Split floor plan, built in entertainment center, Condo also offers walk-in closet in bedroom, additional storage space on the patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2307 Waterloo Court
2307 Waterloo Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1800 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14036 Fairway Island Drive
14036 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1020 sqft
Welcome to the heart of Hunters Creek. This unit is located on the 3rd floor and has been upgraded The kitchen has stainless steel appliances .The living area has laminate flooring and the 2 bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14226 Fredricksburg Drive Unit # 208
14226 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the highly desired community of Capri at Hunters Creek.
Results within 5 miles of Southchase
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
23 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
37 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,171
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,193
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
107 Units Available
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1368 sqft
NOW OPEN! Tour today and receive a $5.00 Starbucks e-gift card. The Addison is not merely about its sheer loveliness.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Southchase, FL

Finding an apartment in Southchase that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with GarageSouthchase Apartments with Parking
Southchase Apartments with PoolSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouthchase Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida