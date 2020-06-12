/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 AM
123 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL
1 of 44
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1721 sqft
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community.
1 of 49
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
South Venice
1 Unit Available
20936 Fetterbush Place
20936 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1526 sqft
2020 Season or Short Term - Available March April $3800/mo, Off Season $2000/mo - 2020 March & April $3800/mo Off Season $2000/mo.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
South Venice
1 Unit Available
960 Jamaica Road
960 Jamaica Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
- This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Venice amazing beaches. Owner is purchasing passes to South Venice Ferry that will take you to the private beach.
1 of 26
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
747 Hobart Road
747 Hobart Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
962 sqft
Annual Rental: 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage in South Venice - Now available for an annual rental: Well maintained 2-bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home features a split floor plan and new flooring throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
290 DRAGON ROAD
290 Dragon Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
854 sqft
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
941 CYPRESS ROAD
941 Cypress Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021! Rented 12/1/20 - 3/31/21. Also available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,400/month, and $600/week.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
20941 S FETTERBUSH PLACE S
20941 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1526 sqft
Welcome to a brand new life in The Preserve at West Villages! Enjoy the spacious Canterbury Model. This cute villa features an open floor plan including 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in a well-designed 1526 SF of living space.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:57am
1 Unit Available
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
1 Unit Available
4401 LENOX BOULEVARD
4401 Lenox Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1542 sqft
LAKEVIEW AND JUST STEPS TO THE CLUBHOUSE AND HEATED POOL. 2BR / 2BA with a den and 2 Car Garage Paired Villa is ready for you. Open floor plan kitchen w/Granite Counters overlooks the dining area & family room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
117 Sandstone Circle - ACH
117 Sand Stone Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Beautiful Seasonal 117 Sandstone - Seasonal Rental- Oh what a serene view on the lake with tropical birds!!! Attractive, Spacious, turnkey, 2 bedroom, 2 bath with attached Sun room and Water/lake views.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
243 GARDENIA ROAD
243 Gardenia Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1276 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath with a your own oversize pool. Attached one car garage. Semi fenced in yard. Newer carpets and tile in main living area. Separate area by the kitchen could be open den or family room. Newer Bathroom by the kitchen.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
707 BEVERLY ROAD
707 Beverly Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
WELCOME TO YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME! This beautifully redone home will truly make you feel like you are at home while on your Florida retreat. Minutes to the gorgeous Venice beaches, downtown, and night life. $1900.00 off season rent per month $3300.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
1 Unit Available
420 MISSION TRAIL E
420 Mission Trail East, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
Available MAY through DECEMBER, enjoy this turn key furnished ground floor condo in Mission Lakes at off-season rates. All new flooring in this beautiful condo with lake view, 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer and carport.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
316 GLEN OAK ROAD
316 Glen Oak Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
Seasonal Rental now Available! Beautifully remodeled furnished home with high-end modern leather furnishings throughout. Waterproof plank flooring and freshly painted in designer colors.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
1 Unit Available
9379 CARNABY DRIVE
9379 Carnaby Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1489 sqft
RENTED 11/1/20 TO 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season. Villa is available in the off-season for $1,700.00/month. HOA minimum rental requirement is 7 months. Two Bedroom plus den and Two Bath end unit villa.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:15am
1 Unit Available
255 MISSION TRAIL S
255 Mission Trail South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
Available April 2020 on... Centrally located to the Island. Turn-Key Furnished End Unit, this second floor two bedrooms, two bath condo invites you to the Florida Lifestyle. The kitchen features Wood Cabinets and newer appliances.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:31am
60 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:16am
Chestnut Creek Estates
9 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:57am
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:57am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County
317 Sorrento Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1204 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Bath + Large Den on Venice Island - Hurry in to view this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath + large den in a prime location of Venice island! This property is pristine with shined terrazzo flooring and boasting over 1,200 sq ft.
