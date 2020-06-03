5827 VENISOTA ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! RARE FIND!!! A spacious house in a wonderful area of South Venice with a close proximity to Manasota beach (about 2 miles), shopping malls, dining and major roads. This property features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room with a wood-burning fireplace, breakfast area with an aquarium window, oversized screened lanai with an outdoor shower, BRAND NEW PLANK VINYL FLOORING in bedrooms, tile flooring throughout the rest of the house for easy maintenance. The kitchen equipped with major appliances. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. This property is situated on an oversized lot which gives more privacy.