South Venice, FL
5827 VENISOTA ROAD
Last updated June 3 2020

5827 VENISOTA ROAD

5827 Venisota Road · (941) 345-5387
Location

5827 Venisota Road, South Venice, FL 34293

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2509 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! RARE FIND!!! A spacious house in a wonderful area of South Venice with a close proximity to Manasota beach (about 2 miles), shopping malls, dining and major roads. This property features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room with a wood-burning fireplace, breakfast area with an aquarium window, oversized screened lanai with an outdoor shower, BRAND NEW PLANK VINYL FLOORING in bedrooms, tile flooring throughout the rest of the house for easy maintenance. The kitchen equipped with major appliances. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. This property is situated on an oversized lot which gives more privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 VENISOTA ROAD have any available units?
5827 VENISOTA ROAD has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5827 VENISOTA ROAD have?
Some of 5827 VENISOTA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 VENISOTA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5827 VENISOTA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 VENISOTA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5827 VENISOTA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Venice.
Does 5827 VENISOTA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5827 VENISOTA ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5827 VENISOTA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5827 VENISOTA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 VENISOTA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5827 VENISOTA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5827 VENISOTA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5827 VENISOTA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 VENISOTA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 VENISOTA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5827 VENISOTA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5827 VENISOTA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
