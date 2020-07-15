/
furnished apartments
41 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Miami Heights, FL
2 Units Available
South Miami Heights
20104 SW 118th Ct
20104 Southwest 118th Court, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Single home for rent in a desirable neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms Only TWO months to move in Owner keeps a side of the patio to park two boats. Efficiency occupied. Water is included in the rental price. Call or text for more information.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami Heights
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Results within 5 miles of South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8532 SW 139th Ter
8532 SW 139th Ter, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2211 sqft
Amazing Huge Townhouse in Tuscany Villas 2Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180321 A MUST SEE!!!...Exclusive Tuscany Villas unit in the Palmetto Bay/The Falls area, east of US1. Immaculate and spacious 2 bedroom/3 bath/den townhouse, overlooking the canal.
1 Unit Available
12605 SW 91st ST
12605 Southwest 91st Street, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
This 2-story, 2 BR/2.5 Bath within a community with Pool & gated, is Offered as an annual rental unfurnished. Also offered seasonal, short-term, fully Furnished at different pricing.
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
15261 SW 139th St
15261 Southwest 139th Street, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 sqft
Spectacular corner house, near shopping centers and turpike, has no association, swimming pool, fully furnished with furniture from El Dorado Furniture like new, security cameras monitored from the cell phone.
1 Unit Available
11745 Sw 116th Terrace
11745 Southwest 116th Terrace, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1572 sqft
Hello, I have a furnished efficiency at a clean and safe home in Kendall all utilities are included . For ONE PERSON ONLY! Great location near PUBLIX and MIAMI Dade College. Good luck with your search, Craig 305-992-4111
1 Unit Available
15011 SW 119th Way
15011 Southwest 119th Way, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available for Rent! Townhouse in Gardens by The Hammocks, corner unit with covered terrace and garage. Spacious 3/2.5 with family room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and eat in counter.
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
1 Unit Available
Kendall
8880 SW 125th Ter
8880 Southwest 125th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 3/1 home, beautifully furnished, centrally located in a very quite neighborhood. Close to Baptist Hospital and University of Miami. Living and dining. Large kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of South Miami Heights
$
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,439
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
$
73 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7330 SW 105th Ter
7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
6329 sqft
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423 A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light.
1 Unit Available
4975 SW 78th St A10692867
4975 Southwest 78th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$33,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY 7/8 POOL MANSION AT PONCE AREA - Property Id: 265056 LIVE GLAMOROUSLY ...Nice Mansion in Ponce area, 7 bedroom 8 bathroom with pool, big yard, complete update, with a modern decoration...
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7350 SW 89th St # 2205s
7350 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished Condo at Toscano 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179729 A MUST SEE!!!...Beautiful furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath with Great North view towards Dadeland and Downtown Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Riviera
1205 MARIPOSA AV
1205 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED! Sought after Villa Capri! Huge...900 Sq. Ft., 1 Bedroom / 1 1/2 bathrooms, Penthouse Unit. FULLY FURNISHED, Front Side of Building (Mariposa Avenue), South East Exposure. Accordion Hurricane Shutters.
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10105 SW 75th Pl
10105 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3086 sqft
Amazing French Villa in Pinecrest 4Be/3.5Ba - Property Id: 181003 A MUST SEE!!!...French neoclassical design, refined details, superb proportions and discerning selection of materials used in creating these elegant villas.
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.
1 Unit Available
South Miami
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.
1 Unit Available
9048 SW 170th Pl
9048 Southwest 170th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Cozy private Studio, great location, offers kitchen with granite counter top, wood cabinets, tile through out, walking closet, private entrance.
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded fully furnished 2/2 with bamboo floors, GE appliances, tile in kitchen and bathroom. Unit located in Downtown Dadeland community provides 24/7 on site security guard, rooftop infinity pool and fitness center etc.
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6565 Santona St
6565 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,275
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location! Location!! Spacious studio for Rent in Coral Gables. Corner unit. Partially furnished. Open layout. Eat in kitchen. Queen size Murphy bed. large closet. Condo has two pools and laundry facility.
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.
