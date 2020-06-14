Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

119 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Miami Heights, FL

Finding an apartment in South Miami Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium f... Read Guide >

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
20960 Southwest 121st Avenue
20960 Southwest 121st Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1700 sqft
*Move in by 5/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami Heights
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Palmetto Bay
155 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,570
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
18646 SW 100th Ave
18646 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Immaculate and spacious 2-story townhouse/villa. Tile in common area and laminate on stairs and 2nd floor. Plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen. One dog, under 15 inches tall (as per association regulations) accepted with additional deposit.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
18805 SW 100th Ave
18805 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE IN CUTLER BAY - Property Id: 237376 BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CORNER DUPLEX 3/2, OVERSIZED CORNER LOT, FENCED ALL AROUND. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
Results within 5 miles of South Miami Heights
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13566 SW 118th Path
13566 Southwest 118th Passage, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 + garage home in gated community, Bonita Lakes. Tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fantastic master suite with custom closets, dual sinks, and jetted tub.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22137 Southwest 97th Court
22137 Southwest 97th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1369 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
14468 Southwest 138th Place
14468 Southwest 138th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1529 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9064 Southwest 214th Street
9064 Southwest 214th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,385
2460 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
13916 Southwest 278th Lane
13916 Southwest 278th Lane, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Killian Pines
1 Unit Available
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in. Private no traffic street.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12001 SW 274th St
12001 Southwest 274th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. FEATURES LARGE YARD, TILE FLOORS AND CENTRAL A/C. ONE PET ALLOWED, NO SIZE RESTRICTIONS (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED) - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Miami Heights, FL

Finding an apartment in South Miami Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

