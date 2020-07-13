Apartment List
FL
south gate ridge
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

230 Apartments for rent in South Gate Ridge, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Gate Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.
Results within 1 mile of South Gate Ridge
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
14 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE
8760 Trattoria Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1664 sqft
Just pick up your toothbrush and bags and come down to enjoy this beautiful & immaculate fully furnished villa located in the gated community of Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch. This home offers 2 bedroom, den/office, 2 full bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4500 Ottawa Trail #232
4500 Ottawa Trail, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1178 sqft
Gorgeous, Sarasota, End-Unit, 2/2 Villa For Rent - 55+ Community - Lovely end-unit 2-bed, 2-bath villa in senior lifestyle community (55+) Lake Tippecanoe. Assigned covered parking space included. In-unit washer/dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2772 WOODGATE LANE
2772 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
874 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Gate
6719 KEYSTONE DRIVE
6719 Keystone Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1950 sqft
Spacious single Family Home in Gulf gate. Spacious Bedrooms, Tile flooring throughout the house. 2 car garage. Dining Room. Living Room, Family Room, Plenty of storage space. Washer and Dryer. Enclosed Florida room & fenced yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5620 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5620 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1233 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2020-MAY 31, 2021. BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , THIS 2 BED 2 BATH WITH A DEN CAN SLEEP UP TO 6 GUESTS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3225 BENEVA ROAD
3225 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bath condo with amazing views of the fountain and pool club. Nice bright, sunny unit. Second floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. This complex is centrally located in Sarasota.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2730 PROCTOR ROAD - 104
2730 Proctor Road, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHROOMS -KITCHEN -LIVING ROOM- PARKING SPACE - AIR CONDITIONNING- LARGE 2 BEDROOM APT - 2 BATH FOR RENT -GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT- IN SARASOTA- VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL- PROPERTY MANAGER ONSITE- LANAI IN BACK -- PLEASE CALL

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5677 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5677 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, LAKE VIEW WITH A LANAI. Very spacious 2 bedroom split floor plan with a washer and dryer in the condo. Lots of ceramic tile, little carpeting. Great location, 2 miles to Siesta Key. Covered parking and heated community pool.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5746 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1411 sqft
Ground floor end unit that is a three bedroom floor plan includes private lanai and courtyard with lake view. Recent renovations to kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2632 sqft
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Gate
6711 KEYSTONE DRIVE
6711 Keystone Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Very Large Home in highly sought after Gulf Gate. Two bedroom, two baths with large Florida room and large screened lanai. Impeccably cared for home with lots of ceramic tile for easy care. Open floor plan and ready occupancy July 20.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Gate Ridge, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Gate Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

